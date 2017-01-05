Your tires are so fat…

Fat tire biking has experienced something of a surge in popularity recently. There’s an ongoing debate about whether this is just an evolution of winter biking or a speedy revolution in winter sport and transportation.

It’s something to think about when considering the upcoming fat tire bike snow races in Jasper this weekend. The event is one of five in the Frosty’s Fat Bike Race Series and the first time the series has ventured outside the US.

Frosty’s event promoter Randel Gibb says the expansion happened quickly, and wasn’t on their radar even eight months ago.

“It’s been a whirlwind because these events are so intensive to plan out. We have to depend on Mother Nature so there has to be a plan A, B and C.”

It’s the fourth year for the Utah-based Frosty’s, and the first year of a three year agreement between Jasper and the Frosty’s organizers. Given the pace swift way fat tire bikes have bullied their way onto the winter biking scene, can its rise be considered an overthrow of conventional biking? Or is it a gradual development of winter mountain biking into a more refined genre of its own?

If you consider the rapid growth of fat tire biking—which offers year-round riding in virtually any conditions—it seems like more of a revolution. The fat tire design was rare in North America just five years ago, now the bikes are common on the sales floors of bike shops—not only in Jasper but throughout Western Canada.

The fat bike scene also seems to be developing quickly. The first ever Jasper fat tire bike event was only three years ago. Now the park is set to host a stop in a dedicated race series for the next three years and possibly beyond.

However, the year-round bike couriers that scurry around the downtown core in any major city point to an established community of winter bike riders. Or there are the crusty old die-hard mountain bikers that work at or frequent the outdoor sporting goods stores. They will let you know— sometimes quite forcefully—that biking in winter is nothing new.

Perhaps it’s a matter of critical mass. Municipal parks crews and recreation departments are now considering fat tire bikes when planning and grooming winter trails normally used for cross country skiing and snowshoeing—a clear sign that the activity is no longer considered a niche hobby.

The Frosty’s race series itself evolved from a winter bike race in Utah that began a decade ago.

“When that ended is when fat tire bikes started getting popular,” says Gibb. “We thought there still needs to be some sort of event to ride these bike competitively.”

Whatever side wins the argument, the growth of fat tire biking is undeniable.

Next week’s event in Jasper will take place both in and around town, as well as at Marmot Basin, where a slalom course will be set up. (Slalom generally refers to zig-zagging between obstacles.)

“It’s going to be a timed slalom race on Friday, January 13 with gates to go around and we hope to build a few features to make it more interesting,” says Erin Read, sales and marketing executive with Marmot Basin. “We’re going to hold the race on Schoolhouse [a beginner run adjacent to the parking lots], and it’s an easy run but on a bike you can get going pretty fast.”

Other events during the Jasper stop in the Frosty’s series include a cross country race on Thursday and an endurance race on Saturday.

This is the first year the Frosty’s series has added a downhill component and—while it is a big step—Gibb has even bigger aspirations for both the series and the sport in general.

“There are no series points right now so each race is its own separate event. It could eventually become like a World Cup event. I’d even like to see it become an Olympic sport, that would be my dream.”

Thurs., Jan. 12 to Sat., Jan. 14.

Around Jasper and Marmot Basin

frostythefatbike.com

Steve Kenworthy

stevek@vueweekly.com