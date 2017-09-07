Your fantasy, her reality

Local escort and dominatrix Lola Lexington allows us into her world

Her name is Lola Lexington and she is a professional escort and dominatrix. For eight years, Lexington has been making her Edmonton clients’ fantasies a reality, and had time to chat before her early morning basic humiliation session.

“It all started as receptioning at a body rub parlour that a friend of mine owned,” Lexington says. “Clients would come in asking if I was available and I’d tell them I wasn’t. Eventually, I thought I might as well go get a body rub license and see what happens.”

Now, Lexington is a licensed, full-time legal escort. This means she has taken a safety course and reapplies for a license every year while having a criminal record check.

“There shouldn’t be any fear or apprehension when going to see an escort,” she says. “I wish the legalities of it were more clear cut and up front. It’s so unfortunate because I’m fully licensed and the Edmonton Police know about me and are okay with me operating.”

It’s true. Professional escorting is 100 percent legal, but in the law’s wording, it’s still a very grey area. This means many still mix up escorting with solicitation or prostitution.

“Solicitation is illegal, as it should be, because that’s what stops girls from walking down the street saying, ‘Do something strange for a little bit of change?’” Lexington says. “It’s so different being a legitimate escort versus being a street girl. The difference is the girl that’s got a drug problem that is doing this to feed her fiending drug habit, versus me who is doing this to pay off my credit card bill.”

As a self-admitted nerd, Lexington is easily relatable and down to earth for new clients. It’s also one of the reasons she has been so successful. Her ads online are full of comic book references, with Lexington dressed up in various superhero and villain outfits.

She even has an ad quoting Marvel’s Stan Lee saying, “Comic books are just like boobs. They’re great online, but I’d rather have one in my hand.”

“For me, I am who I am. Maybe that’s why I’ve been so successful. It’s not an act or character,” Lexington says.

Her love of comic books also lead to the Lola Lexington alias.

“I thought about the whoriest name I could think of in my brain and came up with Lolita. Then I combined it with my real name and I got Lola,” she says. “The Lexington part comes from being a superhero fan. If I’m gonna have an alias then goddamnit, I’m gonna sound like a superhero.”

Lexington specializes in fetish-based sessions. This could be anything from sissy play, restraints, foot and body worship, bondage, humiliation, wax play and more.

“Fetish is like food,” Lexington says. “Sometimes you don’t know why you like certain foods. Somebody can enjoy a pound of screaming hot wings and somebody else could think, ‘Oh, that’s absolutely disgusting.’ It’s the same thing during a fetish session. What one person thinks going into the dungeon another might think it’s not for them.”

As a dominatrix, Lexington is always in a position of control and it’s something that comes quite naturally to her.

“I love fetish. Fetish is something that I in my personal life enjoy and so it was a natural progression into offering domme and fetish sessions,” she says. “When I started, there wasn’t a lot of girls who catered to fetishes. There was a lot of gentlemen looking for certain things and many girls would wrinkle their nose and be like, ‘Ew. No way.’ I would be like, ‘Spankings? Bondage? That sounds like fun.’”

Being in control also means Lexington luckily hasn’t been in a position where she feels unsafe.

“If somebody touches me in a manner that’s a little bit aggressive, It could be something as simple as just a little tap or spank on my ass, I just say, ‘I don’t know you enough to have a rough session with you,’ and immediately they correct their behaviour,” Lexington says.

As the years pass, escort services are becoming more and more commonplace, and it’s a trend that Lexington certainly benefits from.

“I have clients who come in and say a friend recommended them,” she says. “Eight years ago, there wasn’t a thing where guys would be sitting around talking about the best escort they went to see.”