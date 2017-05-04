Young lovers with big guns

NLT’s Bonnie & Clyde: The Two Person, Six-Gun Musical

The story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, a pair of young anti-heroes famous for their thieving and murdering exploits in Depression-era America, almost seems engineered for a musical.

American pop folklore casts Bonnie and Clyde as paradigmatic romantic criminals—lovers running from the law, escaping capture by the skin of their teeth, and leaving chaos and carnage in their wake until, finally, they are trapped and die pseudo-martyrs’ deaths in a police shootout.

In fact, at least two musicals have been written about Bonnie and Clyde. One is a full-cast production, simply called Bonnie & Clyde. The other, Bonnie & Clyde: The Two Person, Six-Gun Musical, written by Andrew Herron and Doug Ritchie, takes a very different approach to telling the couple’s story. Herron and Ritchie’s musical was already in development when the former production premiered in 2009. That show’s subsequent unsuccessful Broadway run in 2011 effectively blackballed The Two Person, Six-Gun Musical.

“It’s sad, because this one won’t be produced,” says director Trevor Schmidt. But Schmidt contradicts his own statement. He’s the one directing Northern Light Theatre’s production of The Two Person, Six-Gun Musical, which opens at the PCL Studio in the ATB Financial Arts Barns on May 5. He’s excited to see Edmonton audiences drawn in to this version of the story.

Just as its title suggests, this show focuses on the two main characters. It both literally and figuratively strips away their mythologized posse. There are just three people on stage for the duration of the 76-minute show: Bonnie, played by Amanda Neufeld; Clyde, played by Matthew Lindholm; and piano player, Nick Samoil, who is also the show’s musical director.

“With such a huge world whittled down to two actors—there’s an intimacy,” Neufeld says.

The script focuses on Bonnie and Clyde’s early lives, providing the audience with understandable motivations for the pair’s later criminal activities. In a sense, Neufeld says, knowing more about their backgrounds actually decriminalizes them, allowing the infamous “Bonnie and Clyde” to be presented as fully-fleshed—and in many ways, ordinary people.

For this first Canadian production of The Two Person, Six-Gun Musical, Schmidt says he’s tried to “find a balance between the period, and realism, and something heightened theatrically.” Schmidt, who is also the show’s set and costume designer, worked with his production managers and lighting designer Adam Tsuyoshi Turnbull for months before beginning work with the performers.

He flirted with the idea of transposing the story to another time and place, but in order to avoid distracting his audience from an already poignant story, he settled on traditional realistic design and presentation. The small performance space in the Arts Barns will be outfitted with a minimal set—the main fixture being an old bar piano on which Samoil will accompany the two actors. For Schmidt, the musical is not, at heart, a grandiose production. It’s a story about a couple of “really young people,” he says.

“People don’t realize how young they were—they had a crazy life, and then they were killed.”

Schmidt knew casting these two young people appropriately would be essential to the show’s success. Already familiar with Neufeld, who he worked on Northern Light Theatre’s Klondykes in 2016, Schmidt was also hoping to work with Lindholm, who he first saw five years ago in a Fringe production that Neufeld directed and produced.

“I wanted someone charismatic on stage,” he says.

Schmidt also needed an actor who could pull off Clyde’s difficult singing part; Lindholm, a musician and music producer, seemed like an ideal candidate. And lastly: he needed a man who could stand up beside Neufeld, who is about six feet tall and a veteran of the Edmonton theatre scene—both as an actor and a director.

So it was fortunate when Schmidt asked Lindholm to consider the part, Lindholm said he would love to, but only if he could play opposite Neufeld. Schmidt didn’t bother to audition anyone else.

Both actors say rehearsing the show, a process which only began during the last week of April, has been an extremely positive collaborative experience.

“I’m really excited to get the audience in there, to get into the space,” Lindholm says. “As much as we’ve created a world with Trevor and our amazingly talented pianist, we connect with the audience.”

“Leave your expectations at the door,” Neufeld adds. “We know the facts, and then there’s also a lot of myths. What we’re revealing here feels like a version of the truth.”

Thurs., May 4 to Sun., May 21

Bonnie & Clyde: The Two Person, Six-Gun Musical

ATB Financial Arts Barn, PCL Studio $30 regular, $20 matinee

Lizzie Derksen

Arts@vueweekly.com