Year in review: Theatre 2016

The landscape of theatre criticism in Edmonton has changed. With stalwart scribe Liz Nicholls leaving the Edmonton Journal, a big hole is left for other print mediums to fill. And the online world is also taking note.

“I think that the change in medium—with cheap and easy access to social media as a way for almost anyone to broadcast their thoughts on theatre—is changing theatre critique,” says theatre blogger Jenna Marynowski. “Because art is so subjective, I think it’s important to have a diversity of responses to theatre.”

Marynowski, who writes for After The House Lights, believes that the more people are talking about theatre, the better. However, it’s also important to pepper that conversation with critique from a few voices that are dedicated to the subject.

“Those who have a broad base of knowledge to draw from when writing about a production,” she explains.

“Social media tends to lean towards very extreme judgements on things either as good or bad with little nuance,” says Marynowski. “Especially with something as subjective as theatre, I think it’s important to supplement the conversation about a particular play with well-informed analysis and critique.”

She reasons that a passion for theatre is essential, of course, but Marynowski also recognizes that someone who’s paid to critique theatre—as in, it is their job—has the resources to dive a little deeper into what various companies are doing and how they are doing it. “With the changes in the media landscape this year leaving fewer people being compensated for their expertise, the role of theatre critics, and I think the types of reviews or critiques we’ll see, is definitely changing,” she says.

Now, some points of interest from this year’s theatre scene:

2016 International Fringe Theatre Festival

That Was Then, This Is Fringe—the 35th year of the festival—beat 2015’s tickets purchased record with 121,400 sold to the festival’s 213 indoor shows. With over 850,000 attendees, the Fringe seems in very good health.

Citadel change over

Daryl Cloran joined the Citadel Theatre in 2016. Succeeding Bob Baker, Cloran comes to Edmonton from the Western Canadian Theatre in Kamloops, BC. His personal list of accomplishments is nationally represented as he hopes to show off his inventive flare in this new role.

New Old Varscona

The Varscona Theatre re-opened after the renovation to positive reviews from audience members and actors alike. The upgrade was banked by both provincial and federal governments, as well as the city and private donors—to the tune of $7.5 million. It is a new gem on the crown of Edmonton theatre.

Witch Hunt at The Strand

The story focuses on The Strand theatre in 1942 Edmonton, during a police investigation of a group of gay men active in the city’s growing theatre scene. A dozen high-profile men are rounded up and charged with gross indecency and are subsequently persecuted. Falsehoods of bestiality and ‘depravity’ were the tools used to smear these consensual relationships.

First produced at the Fringe in 2015, Witch Hunt recently had a successful run at the Backstage Theatre stage. I’m including it in this 2016 list because of writer Darren Hagen’s willingness to keep evolving the play as more of the story reveals itself.

After each run of the play, more people who are connected to the actual events share their experiences, giving the story a fuller breadth of relevancy. While the central story line stays consistent, Witch Hunt is a part of Edmonton history. It’s a testament to the ability of art to help us learn from our mistakes.

Trent Wilkie

