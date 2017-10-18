Worthy of the Brits

Grandin Fish ‘n’ Chips takes you in from the cold and sends you home with a belly full of fish

Though it’s an ocean away from its industrial island origins, Grandin Fish ‘n’ Chips offers a hybrid of British and East Coast classics that sate fried-fish urges.

The smell of battered fish wafts out of the back of the brick building’s vents, preparing patrons for the crispy delights that await.

It’s a similar experience when stepping in the front door, boasting a finer decor and ambiance to that of a classic dimly-lit English pub. Warm industrial lighting counters the East Coast kitchen, and classic British music pumps out of the speakers throughout the establishment.

Upon first look at the menu, we were pleasantly surprised by the reasonable selection of imported ciders and ales.

Featured draft includes Guinness, Pabst, Alley Kat and a rotation of East Coast craft beers. The drink menu hosts an impressive balance of domestics and imports along with a slew of old-style sodas. Their U.K.-imported ginger beers stand out. One, Hollows & Fentimanswas, is well worth the $9.50 for 500 ml of refreshing carbonation. My co-diner chose Pabst on-tap at an easy-to-swallow $6.50. These beverages were accompanied by our order starter orders of clam chowder and warm biscuits.

Rather than a cream-base, Grandin’s chowder is a roux-base, which was highly recommended by our server. Unfortunately, the roux was undercooked, and the taste didn’t match the $8 price for a half order.

The main courses were fresh, boasting a coating worthy of the price tag. We ordered cod ($16) and haddock ($14) to compare the two, deciding to opt out of the fish of the day, sole ($17), and the cheaper option of basa ($12).

Each fish and chips basket features a five ounce portion, a generous helping of fries, heap of fresh coleslaw, peppery tartar and a chunk of lemon.

Here’s the breakdown if you’re an Albertan seafood amateur: If you prefer a more distinctly flavourful fish, try the haddock and save a toonie. If you prefer a more lean and slightly healthier fish, jump up to the cod. If you’re really there for the heavenly coating, go for the basa.

On the subject of coating, Grandin features gluten-free options, including a gluten-free batter that’s cooked in a separate non-gluten fryer.

As a nod to the homeland, each table offers white and malt vinegar, something that will bring U.K. travellers a warm nostalgia when eating their perfectly cooked chips.

Sides suit the terrestrial soulmates of fish and chips, such as mushy peas ($4) and fried Brussels sprout bubble and squeak ($5).

While it isn’t the cheapest tray of battered fish in the city, you’re paying for speed of service, sustainably-sourced fish, and the warm ambiance at 9902.

If you haven’t had your fill of seafood by the end of your chippies, Grandin sells fresh seafood to take home, before you walk out the door and back into the cold.

Grandin Fish ‘n’ Chips

9902 109 St.

780.250.3474

grandinfish.ca