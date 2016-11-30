Witch Hunt at the Strand reveals less tolerant times

Darrin Hagen’s Witch Hunt at the Strand begins with a bittersweet love story between two men. In a sexually-tense opening scene, actor James Richardson (Jesse Gervais) bids farewell to his partner Patrick Folinsbee (Mathew Hulshof), who is moving across the country to join the Canadian Air Force. It’s a classic narrative that quickly turns tragic—not just for the couple but for many of their friends and colleagues. The hook? It’s all based in the shadows of Edmonton history.

1942 is a year remembered for war and politics, but for Edmonton’s gay community, it was the beginning of a witch-hunt for homosexuals. What started as a queer Vancouverite’s ad for friends in the paper transformed into an investigation of ten men involved in same-sex, consensual relations, many of whom were actors and artists in Edmonton. Suddenly, everyone on stage at the Strand Theatre was a suspect.

The play focuses on the doomed couple, as well as Harvey Kagna (Douglas Mertz), a makeup artist and president of the Edmonton Little Theatre, and Elizabeth Sterling Haynes (Davina Stewart), a prominent director and now icon of Edmonton theatre. With a small cast and over 10 characters, each actor plays multiple roles, switching seamlessly from prosecutor to protagonist in an instant.

While Kagna takes the brunt of the accusations (the court paints him as a pedophile due to his engagement with a 17-year-old prostitute), Haynes steps up as the only one brave enough to testify for her gay, Jewish friend. Stewart shines in her performance of a woman torn between loyalty to her colleagues and a set of morals that may have been influenced by a fearful society.

The investigation of private affairs is soon a public scandal, portrayed by the simple yet effective set. Three screens behind the stage serve to change the environment, but also to illustrate the media’s perpetuation of moral panic throughout the trials. The Edmonton Bulletin and the Edmonton Journal published a total of 48 articles about the hearings, using terms like “ring of vice” and “bestiality” to describe the group of supposedly corrupt men.

Witch Hunt first opened as a documentary-style reading of court records at the Fringe in 2015. Hagen succeeds in the longer version with his additions of context, emotion, and flashbacks to flesh out the skeletons of the transcripts. The play is a historical one that calls for an alert audience to keep pace with the different names and character swapping, but it’s a piece of the past that deserves to be remembered.

The ending is chilling as each characters reveals the aftermath of the scandal like the credits of a movie. After all the years of creation and inspiration from the theatre community, its members are criminalized for their sexual orientation. Relationships are shattered and reputations are ruined, even after jail sentences have been served. Kagna comments that the spotlight that used to bring him joy now burns, which points out how deep and widespread the consequences of institutionalized homophobia can be.

