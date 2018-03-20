Wild Side Productions Brings the Award-winning “Poison” to The Roxy’s Stage

Two parents and former partners combat grief following a serious loss while exploring the heavy decay of their relationship in Wild Side Productions’ creation of the award-winning Poison. Having shared the stage in the Passion Play together in 2014, Amber Borotsik and Nathan Cuckow’s performance does not disappoint. Each character carves out the precise path of their individual guilt and combined grief. The play brings to the fore many unanswered questions, which then become tangled in a web of fear and loneliness, loss and abandonment. Can two people become reconciled after 10 years and forgive not only each other but themselves?

Translated from Lot Vekemans’ original Dutch script, the play is set in the Netherlands a decade ago and aims to display several elements of the European lifestyle, but some of this nuance is lost in translation. The stark white set is uncomfortable—marble walls, a water cooler, coffee machine, and a small bench. It creates awkwardness for its characters and the audience, as it’s undoubtedly intended to. The characters are forced together, but continually oscillate between wanting to escape, and an obligation to stay, but the fear of repeating past mistakes keeps them coming back in search of some kind of resolution.

Borotsik’s character—written as “She”—continually denies herself absolution. Between each of the three acts, Borotsik and the technical team explore a tableau of motion and emotion as she uses her performance to describe the intimacy of her torture. The physicality of her performance is truly visceral as the pain of grieving is translated into movement. These two demonstrative performances break the cadence of the script, as did some of the most compelling moments of the production, which manifested as still, long moments of silence with only the sound of rain in the background. In these pauses, both character and audience take time to breathe for a moment before the next wave of emotion, and if these beautifully executed tableaus are any indication of the kind of exploration to be expected from Wild Side Productions and director Jim Guedo, be sure to keep them on your radar.

A trial of resolution, emotions aren’t meant to be judged in retrospect, but to be felt in the moment. Technically stimulating without being obvious, Poison’s rainy day exchange is profound and unapologetic of the weight it carries.

Until Wed., Mar. 25

Poison

The Roxy Theatre

