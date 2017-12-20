Where’s our white winter?

Cross country skiiers are running short on trail options due to lack of snow

Warm weather and barely enough snow to ski on has severely hampered the cross country trails in and around Edmonton so far this winter.

As we head into the second half of December, many Nordic ski trails are closed and the few that are open have limited terrain and poor conditions.

“The season has been delayed as that last warm spell really hurt us,” reports Dave Storey, head groomer with the Edmonton Nordic Ski Club. “We were losing bits and pieces daily there for a while.”

The Edmonton Nordic Ski Club maintains trails at Capilano, Gold Bar, and Goldstick Parks, as well as the biathlon centre at the Strathcona Science Provincial Park on the eastern edge of the city (near the Sunridge Ski Area).

This winter will be the second season for snowmaking at Gold Bar Park and while some snowmaking was done during cold stretches in November, the warm weather made snowmaking impossible during the first half of December.

“We had big hopes for this year,” Storey says. “We had 240 hours of snowmaking in by Christmas and New Year’s last year. We have a second snow gun this year but we’ve still only got 80 hours in so far.”

Installing the lines to cover the approximately three kilometre of trails with snowmaking was a joint venture between the volunteer-run Edmonton Nordic Ski Club and the City of Edmonton. The project was 10 years in the making and cost $1.4 million. The project makes use of specially designed snow guns that can cover narrow trails and specific areas, much different than conventional snowmaking guns, which produce large mounds of snow that are then flattened and spread onto the desired areas.

“We have different challenges than alpine skiing area do,” he adds.

Elsewhere around Edmonton, Nordic trails are maintained by the city and no grooming has been done yet, as conditions have not allowed for it.

“We require a large amount of snow to groom and the little snow we had melted due to the warm weather, so we haven’t been able to start,” says Suzzette Mellado, a communications advisor with the city.

Areas surrounding the city, such as the Chickakoo Lake Recreation Area north of Stony Plain, and trail systems in Leduc, St. Albert and Devon are all reporting similar poor conditions. A couple of bright spots are the Strathcona Wilderness Centre east of Sherwood Park and the Pembina Nordic Ski Club out in Drayton Valley, where trails are in surprisingly good condition.

The big daddy of Nordic events in Alberta, the Canadian Birkebeiner and the Canadian Birkie Ski Festival, is set for February 10 this winter at the Cooking Lake Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area east of Edmonton. Since the first Birkie in 1985, the event has grown into the biggest classic-style cross-country ski festival in Canada, with five different distance events all taking place on one day.

The Birkie, in collaboration with the Edmonton Nordic Ski Club, is adding a new family event this year on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Gold Bar Park. Short sprints, relays and other fun family-friendly activities are planned in an effort to have a dedicated family event that doesn’t coincide with the Saturday races.

Steve Kenworthy

editor@vueweekly.com