What would Derek Fildebrandt say?

Fildebrandt is trying to play clean up after being caught on his own naughty list

Back when UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt was still Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), he was quite ruthless in calling out politicians for what he felt were abuses of government expense policies and examples of politicians lining their own pockets at taxpayer expense.

The releases and stunts of Fildebrandt were never actually focused on the expense policies themselves, but quite focused on the individual politicians benefitting from the policies.

Take for example the “naughty and nice” list he would release every year before Christmas wherein he would don a Santa hat and call out elected politicians for how they were spending taxpayers’ money.

In 2012, for example, Fildebrandt called out then Human Services Minister Dave Hancock for billing his $2,215 law society membership to the public purse. He also made note of Hancock spending $600 a night on hotel rooms in Calgary and Banff.

“He doesn’t seem to want to settle for much less than that. For these reasons, he makes the naughty list very easily,” said Fildebrandt then.

That same year he also put Deputy Premier Thomas Lukaszuk on the naughty list for his expensive hotel rooms, stating that, “I think between Dave Hancock and Thomas Lukaszuk, the government of Alberta is providing an unofficial subsidy to the Palliser Hotel in Calgary.”

He also had some harsh criticism for Tourism Minister Christine Cusinelli who had “charged taxpayers through her ministerial budget for her living expenses, all the while she was pocketing the cash from her MLA living allowance.”

Some of Fildebrandt’s harshest criticism during his time at the CTF, however, was reserved for then Premier Allison Redford and her expensive travel and room service habits.

“Premier Redford flies around the world more than Santa Claus and gives out more free gifts paid for by debt than the big man in red could ever hope to, using mere elves,” says Fildebrandt, when he released the naughty list in 2013.

The modus operandi of Fildebrandt and the CTF was, and still is, to shame the individuals doing the spending rather than focus on the actual expense policies themselves. It didn’t matter to Fildebrandt that what most of the MLAs listed in their naughty lists year after were doing was not illegal or against the rules, what mattered to him was that they were either over-spending or benefitting personally from public funds, or both.

It was quite surprising, therefore, that when he got caught using his government-subsidized apartment for personal benefit earlier this month, he immediately resorted to the same tactics that he would never have let a politician get away with back in his CTF days.

He started by insisting that he had done nothing wrong because there were no rules forbidding it. Neither were there rules forbidding Redford’s, Lukaszuk’s, or Hancock’s expenses, but that didn’t stop CTF Fildebrandt from calling them out and publicly shaming them.

Fildebrandt then went on to minimize the amount of money involved, suggesting that he had only made $2,555 during the eight months that he rented out his Edmonton condo on Airbnb. This, of course, is the same Fildebrandt that historically had no trouble shaming politicians for spending $22 on coffee, or $500 on a hotel room.

Then finally, when all his spin failed to make the story go away, he sent out a short statement doubling down on the fact that he had done nothing wrong and apologizing for the perception that “this is not good enough”. He also said he had paid back the $2,555 in question.

Perhaps Fildebrandt has forgotten his comments to Sun News in 2014 after Redford apologized for the $45,000 she spent to attend Nelson Mandela’s funeral and eventually paid the money back. On that occasion, he quoted Winston Churchill saying that, “Redford only did the right thing after “exhausting all possible options.”

“In the case of the $45,000 it was just too little too late,” said Fildebrandt then. He went on the say that, “the apology that came with it seemed force and artificial,” adding “if you’re going to apologize, then apologize. Don’t let it be scripted by a bunch of highly paid communications consultants.”

Interestingly, current CTF interim director Colin Craig stepped back from their long-standing tradition of shaming the individual abusing taxpayer dollars when he told the Edmonton Sun that it doesn’t matter which MLA flouted the rules, and then went on to focus on the rules themselves.

Ultimately both Fildebrandt and the CTF have done an incredible disservice to whatever credibility they and their “accountability and small government” talking points may have had, exposing themselves as being primarily about scoring cheap political points and turning people against the government rather than being genuinely interested in either accountability or reduced government waste.

Hopefully this episode will bring their 15 minutes of profile to an end once and for all.

Ricardo Acuña

ricardo@vueweekly.com