What do resilient communities look like?

I’ve been thinking a lot about 2016—I’m sure I’m not alone—and many of those thoughts are about resiliency. I’ve been devastated by this year and have so much trepidation about what the future looks likes like, every time I go on the Internet, listen to the radio, or connect with social media, there is a little tremor in my heart. As I write this, Aleppo’s second ceasefire has fallen apart, Ezra Levant is threatening journalists, and a fentanyl field hospital has been set up in Vancouver’s East Side. I am armoured with privilege and my heart still tremors in anticipation of what I will hear next; what must this be like for those that aren’t?

I wrote a few weeks ago that this year has left people feeling “drained and wilted and spent.” For those of us for which this is true, what does resiliency look like? How do we soothe the over-stretched elastic boundaries of our hearts and gird ourselves for the onslaught that 2017 promises to be? (And if you think I am being overdramatic, I salute your ability to remain unscathed and would hope for at least an intellectual understanding of why people may be trepidatious.)

I don’t yet have an answer. Self-care, clearly, is in order: eat your veggies, get some exercise, hug your cat, scream at trees, and remember that survival is act of revolution. For me, that list of self-care includes staying off the Internet. I used to be a person who would masochistically read the comments sections of mainstream news sites, would hunt down blogs and Twitter accounts of folks I find vile because—I used to say—you have to speak to people in the language they are using. If you don’t know what they are up to, you can’t formulate resistance. And while a part of me still believes that is true, I cannot do it anymore.

But what we can do it try to take care of ourselves, but also: take care of each other? The holiday season can already be a contentious one for us queers: we may not be out, we may not feel safe, and the last thing we need while we are trying to navigate all of these family landmines is our racist cousin spouting fake news he read on the Internet. We may not have a lot left for self-care. Let us be extra attuned to those around us and offer a cup of tea, a hug, a shoulder to cry on, an all-night dance party where and when we can. As much as we can, let us commit to taking care of each other, even if it is only one other person.

One of the biggest strengths queer communities have is our ability to create family, community, and connection in the face of hardship. We need to use these skills now, and we need to model how they work to non-queers who might be feeling alone for all sorts of reasons. Because—and this is important—even if we feel alone, we are not. We need to remind each other of this every day.

I’m reminded of Arundhati Roy: “Remember this: We be many and they be few. They need us more than we need them. Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing.”

The world is only going to get louder in the next while. Just because we can no longer hear a new world breathing, doesn’t mean she isn’t there, waiting.