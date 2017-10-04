Weapon of choice

Cadence Weapon uses migration and collaboration on upcoming self-titled record

It’s been five years since Roland Pemberton (a.k.a. Cadence Weapon) released his last record, but his work ethic has only gotten stronger.

Having moved away from Edmonton, spending time in Montreal and currently residing in Toronto, his artistic growth has seen him tackle new mediums and challenges. His new endeavours include voice work for Viceland and hosting a monthly poetry and party series in Toronto.

“Personally, that’s just the way I roll and what I like,” says lyricist Pemberton. “It’s kind of a shame now that there’s this expectation of artists that you have to be basically a photographer, a PR person; you gotta be a producer, make music—you’ve just got to do everything. I don’t think that expectation should be on all artists, but personally it is very enriching for me.”

Musically, Pemberton has been working on his new self-titled record in Toronto for the past two years, and his experiences outside of Edmonton have been highly influential to the new tracks.

“A lot has changed,” he says. “My perspective on music has changed, I think that’s the most important thing. I want to make music with an audience in mind now. When I first started out making music, I kind of considered myself to be almost like a punk artist.”

On his three previous releases, Pemberton was hands-on and produced nearly every track. The new record is a different story, with every song featuring a different producer and collaborations with artists he’s grown close to through his journey.

“With every album I like to change the variables and mix things up just to see what happens,” he says. “The specific reason was that I wanted to focus on my songwriting, I wanted to focus on my lyrics and I really wanted to push hard to make sure I wrote excellent songs.”

That collective spirit is evident on the newly released tracks “Don’t Talk To Me” and “My Crew (Woooo).”

Pemberton is excited to hit the stage and show off the different vibes featured in his new music. The new album is diverse, featureing techno sounds, grime and the “Toronto hip-hop sound.” He says the album is diverse. However, it still features the classic Cadence Weapon sound.

The self-titled album is ready for release in November and Pemberton looks forward to performing the new material in his native Edmonton at UP+DT Music Festival.

