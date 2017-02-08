Walterdale Theatre’s production of Othello showed signs of trouble well before the cancellation

By now you’ve likely heard of the ill-fated Walterdale Theatre production of Othello. The play was set in a dystopian future where genders were switched, “traditional power structures were inverted” (as described by artistic director ‎Anne Marie Szucs), and where Othello—traditionally played by a person of colour—was to be played by a white female.

As events unfolded, there were allegations of threats, criticism from the community itself, and finally, the lead (Linette J. Smith) apologetically leaving the production followed by the play’s cancellation.

But Smith’s departure was not the first sign that this production was problematic. When the word got out that Othello was to be played by Smith, people in the community responded.

Gina Puntil is the artistic director and program coordinator for The Alberta Workers’ Health Centre’s Work Plays Schools Program. The organization stages theatre productions to inform students of their responsibilities and rights in the workplace. She says Othello should be played by a person of colour, and any other choice is problematic. She met with Szucs to voice this to her directly, outlining her feelings in a letter that was sent to the Walterdale Theatre board of directors’ current president Adam Kuss.

“I don’t want to censor [Szucs], demean, demoralize or diminish her,” Puntil writes in the letter. “I get her politics, she is coming from a privileged, white female perspective. It’s her experience that she is focused on. But she needs to take it further than her experience, her politics, her privileged viewpoint. The Walterdale is, after all, a community theatre. Not meant for elitism and white privilege.”

Szucs pitched Othello to the Walterdale Theatre board more than a year ago.

Sarah Van Tassel, who was then president of the Walterdale board but had left before the Othello casting process, says that Othello wasn’t always going to be a white woman.

“There were members of the board who strongly cautioned that Othello, the character, needs to be played by a person of colour. That conversation absolutely was had during the original discussion,” Van Tassel says. “The original discussion had Iago being played by a woman. A lot of us bought into that idea of the show.”

But somewhere during the course of the year, those ideas changed.

Cast member Émanuelle Dubbeldam was drawn to the gender swapping vision as a way to explore their own identity on stage. Dubbeldam, who is a transgender person, says they came out to Szucs in an email before auditioning. After getting together an ensemble, they felt comfortable in rehearsals.

According to Dubbeldam, this started to shift. During a part of the play in which they interact with another character, the gender of their role was switched mid-scene. While this was minor, to Dubbeldam, this was a curious choice.

“To be told I couldn’t play even an androgynous character was confusing,” Dubbeldam says. “But I was also in a position where no one in the cast, at that point, knew I was transgender. So for me to stop [Szucs] and ask what the justification was or to remind her would mean outing myself to everyone there.”

Dubbeldam sees this as a possible symptom of a bigger problem.

“I, by no means, believe that anybody in the production was intentionally trying to silence anybody, but at the same time, the people in the [all white] production team come from an incredible place of privilege,” Dubbeldam says. “I think that it was their responsibility to acknowledge and realize that they don’t have all the answers and there are certain things they might not be thinking about that could affect people in the community in a different way than they are trying to convey.”

With all that said, the Walterdale is in a unique situation. Van Tassel points out that they can only work with what they have.

“Any professional or independent theatre company can hire whomever they want, but Walterdale can only use who comes through their door,” she says. “It is not an excuse for her to cast the way [Szucs] did. There were opportunities there that were missed.”

Dubbeldam also mentions they found it curious that the play was to be staged in February, which is Black History Month.

Another red flag was that Queens University had also planned a staging of Othello with a white female lead. They cancelled their version in November of last year due to public outcry.

In the end, the Walterdale play was also cancelled. A press release by the Walterdale said this was due to “both online and in-person threats” that were received from people who were angry over Smith’s casting as Othello.

Van Tassel hopes some good can come out of all this.

“I think Edmonton has a larger problem,” she says. “There are shows that go on, shows that were written last year, that have all white casts. Nobody seems to be looking at those issues as well. I think that this is an opportunity for this conversation to start.”

Kuss declined to comment and Szucs did not reply to messages requesting an interview.

*Trent Wilkie has been involved in the Edmonton theatre community for 15 years with Mostly Water Theatre and various other theatre groups.