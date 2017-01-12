Visual artist John Graham on his preoccupation with doll parts

Saskatchewan visual and multimedia artist John Graham’s current exhibit at Harcourt House is almost unimaginable.

“Museum of Dreams” is a collection of 30 bizarre found object sculptures of ambiguous dream-like states, covered in a vibrant colour palette.

“I wanted to evoke some of the feelings and emotions found within dreams through a montage of different collage pieces,” he says.

Some of the anomalous sculptures were already created as props for Graham’s experimental films. After the sculptures served their purpose, Graham couldn’t abandon them.

“Only a few of them made it to the landfill, but I couldn’t bring myself to just forget about all of them,” he says. “Then I kind of got into this state where I started making new ones. I became a little obsessed.”

Each one of Graham’s sculptures vary from visually alluring to grotesque and startling. Almost every sculpture has a toy doll body part. Limbs can be seen emerging out of cupboards, flowers, carts, heads, ladders, and anything else you can imagine.

“I definitely discovered I have this thing for dolls with this project,” Graham says, laughing.

“I would be at some kind of store and just have a shopping cart full of dolls and people would be looking at me thinking ‘who is this weird guy with all the dolls?’ I never played with dolls or had a sister so maybe its me re-living my childhood.”

After looking closely at the sculptures, Graham’s love for feathers is also apparent.

“I have a feather fetish too,” Graham says. “Maybe it’s the way they feel or move in the wind. I don’t know. I can’t explain it, but they really added to the weird dream montage I was going for.”

Perhaps the most unique and startling part is the kinetic art aspect. Certain sculptures randomly move as you walk past them.

Graham achieved this effect by working with Montreal kinetic artists Pierre Gaudet and Martin Pearce.

“Both of them were amazing. I just left some of the sculptures with them and they worked with the electronics to put the sculptures on structured and random timers. Now, when you walk through the museum, things will move at random adding to the dreams,” Graham says.

Crow and Trio—two of his experimental films—are also part of the exhibit. Crow is shown by way of a film projector/sculpture that features a monochrome crow-like feature attempting to separate itself. Trio is displayed on a television sculpture that visually represents the words ‘sense,’ ‘attention,’ and ‘inflection.’

Only one of the installations is actually based on Graham’s personal experience, and he leaves the audience guessing. His only clue? There’s a rabbit in the sculpture, but his inspiration for it is bizarre.

“I was in England and it was raining and everything was so saturated from the rain,” he says. “There was this sheep flipped over on its back and crows had picked out its eyes and opened its stomach. I guess they hit an artery ’cause there was this geyser of blood spurting out. It was a surreal moment in reality, but it felt like a dream.”

Dreams have always been powerful for Graham and sometimes feel more like reality. He hopes viewers will feel challenged by his exhibit.

“I have no desire on influencing how somebody will look at the narrative of each piece,” Grahams says.

“Historically, art has always been meant to be understood narratively in some way for the conscious mind. I want the “Museum of Dreams” to be for the subconscious, inner world of dreams.”

Until Sat., Jan. 21

“Museum of Dreams”

Harcourt House

Stephan Boissonneault

arts@vueweekly.com