Up+DT Acts

It can be overhwelming to decide who to see at UP+DT. We chose a few of the must-see acts.

Weaves

Only one year since releasing their self-titled debut LP, Weaves is hitting the scene with some of the most unique art-rock out there. The Toronto quartet’s rising popularity speaks to a public that was ready and waiting for an unconventional sound. With an ironic balance between impulse and control, Weaves have hit a sound alcove that parallels its strong lyrics.

Singer Jasmyn Burke and guitarist Morgan Waters spent nearly 12 entire months on the road last year, yet hit the studio immediately after in early 2017 with fresh creative inspiration and energy to boot. Now releasing its sophomore LP, Wide Open on Oct. 6, it is time to share the sound again. With sets that are already famous for sprightly energy, Weaves is kicking off the new LP well with its show at UP+DT this year.

Wintersleep

With sounds that echo a strange and ghostly landscape, Halifax-bred five-piece, Wintersleep, are riding into a second winter on its 2016 release The Great Detachment. But times have been changin’ for the now Montréal-based group. Signing a new record label in 2015, the group is still laying some great tracks reminiscent of its past albums that brought them to the forefront.

Proving their puddin’ since their 2008 Juno award win, the group is best known as of late for the hit single “Freak Out” from this year and “Amerika” from last year, which won an Indies award for single of the year. If you’re unfamiliar, you may have also heard Wintersleep’s eerie-rock sounds on television series, commercials and films every now and then over the years, but if you don’t know their sound, you should probably find a more suitable rock.

U.S. Girls

American-Canadian U.S. Girls has always forged its own path since its inception 10 years ago. Beginning as Philadelphian Meg Remy’s solo project, U.S. Girls is notorious for using deliberately archaic tech., including a reel-to-reel tape machine, which she carried on tour with her in the early years.

Now approaching a more modern recording process, and a moodier glam-pop sound, U.S. Girls still uses the odd off-beat tape loop and distorted vocal to remain true to the original. Having just toured through Europe last year, joining Iggy Pop for a stint, Remy has her own thang going, and it ain’t nothing small. With the latest album Half Free (2015) beckoning a Juno nomination and shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize last year, Remy is forging a path of homage to strong female vocalists and the good ol’ days of tape cassettes.

Sierra Bilton

sierra@vueweekly.com

DIIV

DIIV have become gurus when it comes to melding fuzz-ridden shoegaze with liquid dream pop licks. The band gained quite a bit of traction after releasing Oshin in 2012, marking a sound that many indie bands are still attempting and somewhat failing to replicate. The album had an underwater quality, keeping up with DIIV’s indie-aquatic theme.

With tinges of post punk, DIIV released its second album Is The Is Are in 2016. The double LP is a batch of more polished, jangle pop, with an almost krautrock vibe, especially on the title track and “Yr Not Far.” The lyrics still evoke a trance like state thanks to Zachary Cole Smith, who filled in as the touring guitarist for bands like Beach Fossils and Soft Black.

Prepare to be seduced in a wall of haze and groove with some of the best indie instrumentals you’ve heard in awhile.

Stephan Boissonneault

stephan@vueweekly.com