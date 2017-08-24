Upcoming books from local talent

November by Jaspreet Singh

Jaspreet Singh has a new book of poetry called November, a diverse collection reflecting the poet’s scientific training as well as his political inclinations.

Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada by Margo Goodhand

Margo Goodhand, former Editor in Chief of the Edmonton Journal, launches a book in which she tracks down the “rogue feminists” whose work forged an underground railway for women and children, weaving their stories into an unforgettable—and until now untold—history.

In Case I Go by Angie Abdou

A new kind of ghost story, In Case I Go is about the many ways we’re haunted by the misdeeds of our ancestors.

Annie Muktuk and Other Stories by Norma Dunning

Norma Dunning’s book was released in June but is launching in September. Each eye-opening narrative twist challenges the readers’ perceptions of who Inuit people are.

Stick Pick by Steven Sandor

Steven Sandor, editor of Avenue magazine, launches another children’s books with Stick Pick, which introduces teens and disabilities. Based on Steven Sandor’s real-life experience and research, this story tracks the emotional and physical challenges a young teen faces when first dealing with disability.