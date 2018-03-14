Uncharted Territory of the Mind

Edmonton artist Dr. Gloria Mok uses art as a way to explore her subconscious

She starts by showing some of the items she’s collected over the years, which sit on a shelf spanning the entire far wall of the Art Gallery of Alberta (AGA) space: a model of a heart encased in clear plastic, little universes of coral, fossilized rocks, a turn-of-the-century egg beater resting in a metal stand, and an encased butterfly hanging above.

Edmonton artist Gloria Mok’s inspirations range organic plant life, mechanical machines, and the human body, all of which inspire her either for their shape or function. Trained as a doctor first, Mok’s art has always taken elements from her long-standing background in science and medicine, which has enriched her art, but art’s ability to explore the unknown holds a particularly special place in her heart.

“It’s a very important part of our brain during evolution, because that’s the first thing we did,” Mok says. “We have been drawing, as humans, longer than we have had writing. Just think of all the wonderful cave drawings of animals, they’re very alive tens of thousands of years later.”

The point of the AGA’s RBC Work Room is allowing gallery visitors the chance to see artists in action as they create pieces that will eventually fill the space, becoming a formal exhibition. Unlike her last show at the Art Gallery of Alberta (2001), which used “high-tech” X-ray and computer technologies, her newest, Metamorphosis, will go back to basics, using collage and gouache.

Gouache is a form of paint often compared to watercolour, but unique in its ability to layer dense, opaque colours as well as translucent due to its water solubility. Serveral of her past gouache pieces will hang on the wall, until they are replaced by works she creates in the space over the span of six weeks.

Mok’s art book being published this spring, Into the Anthropocene, shows her inspiration from such collage talents as German experimental artist Max Ernst, who mixes the surreal with the formidably real. One such image she holds up is a man in a suit with the head of a bird set in front of an industrial harbour city scape (from Ernst’s A Week of Kindness). For her collages though, she uses illustrations of the human anatomy from the 18th and 19th centuries.

Mok is also heavily interested in the field of genetic engineering where mankind becomes a sort of mad scientist artist that paints the brush of genetic codes using methods like gene insertion and deletion. She takes it to perhaps the extreme and imagines what sort of surreal fantastical world we could potentially create.

“As an artist, you let your imagination grow. As a doctor, there are some huge medical advances, but with any new areas of research there are also negative sides—the ethics of it,” she adds.

This is why art is so important to Mok; as a family doctor, life is full of black-and-white knowledge—either you have a bladder infection or you don’t; the prescription is recommended or it’s not. Art offers a realm of imagination that sits on the opposite side of our brain from logic and language.

“We start drawing at age three, four, five, and then by age 10 to 12 everyone stops that—why is that?” she asks.

She’s right—it’s rare to meet a kid that doesn’t gravitate to a blank page and a set of markers, even if it’s just scribbles on a page, and yet, most children stop drawing by their pre-teens. Mok chalks it up to society’s values evolving over time, pushing language much heavier as school goes on.

“It doesn’t mean that we can’t draw,” she points out, “it’s just we have suppressed that ability.”

Drawing holds a unique power to better understand ourselves through the subconscious mind. When you pick up a pencil or a brush, it just flows, and if you are thinking exhaustively, many artists would say you’re doing it wrong.

“Most of our day jobs depend on outcomes, but this is a whole different realm of uncharted territory,” Mok says. “When you put a dot on a piece of paper, you’re not sure where it’s going to end. For each of these drawings I have no preconception; I start somewhere, and the drawing just comes.”

If Mok had her way, she’d get everyone drawing, and if you plan to stop by her exhibition, expect to be prodded to explore your subconscious mind and sit down to a blank page—doctor’s orders.

Until Sun., July 1

Metamorphosis

RBC Work Room,

Art Gallery of Alberta