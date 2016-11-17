Two Edmonton-raised artists create downtown murals representing Boyle Street denizens

It’s every artist’s goal to create a piece that will inspire the community and last a lifetime. Two locally raised artists have just achieved that feat in the heart of the downtown core, capturing the stories of Boyle Street individuals in an extravagant mural.

Layla Folkmann and Lacey Jane have been inseparable friends since meeting at Grant MacEwan in 2007. The studio artists and muralists first collaborated in 2010 on two historical murals in Creston, BC along Highway 1. Since that endeavour, Folkmann and Jane have completed over 40 murals together in places such as Uganda, France, Alberta, BC, Quebec and Honduras.

Edmonton folks may recognize Folkmann and Jane from their more scandalous side project “Hot Sluts and Poutine,” in which they use sex-positive humour through art as a means of promoting sexual empowerment and enjoyment

Now residing in Montreal, the duo are back in Edmonton to tackle one of their most challenging projects to date, “Pillars of the Community.”

They answered a call to artists from the Edmonton Arts Council to create a piece at the LRT vent located at 105 Ave. and 102 St. The artist’s proposal was selected from a crop of 20 other applicants, giving them the budget for their designs to be featured on the mammoth pillars near Rogers Place.

“We wanted to get an accurate representation of the true and authentic downtown core,” says Jane. “Especially with the Rogers arena coming in with a lot things like Wayne Gretzky and the highlighting of the athletic heroism. We wanted to focus on the marginalized and groups that are less heard.”

Folkmann and Jane hooked up with the head of the at risk youth department at Boyle Street Community Services. It was here that they found inspiration to work with and represent “real inner city people.” This included everyday workers, the homeless, and youth from the Boyle Street area.

“It’s easy to have preconceptions before you go and start engaging with people in a place like Boyle Street.” Folkmann says.

After conversing with and photographing 42 residents of the area, they chose five subjects.

Controversy arose when the Edmonton Police Service informed the artists that one of their subjects, ‘Tyrone,’ had been involved in violent gang activity. After weighing all sides of the issue, the artists decided not to chance creating potential discomfort in the community.

“As artists we really do stand by our initial idea, but in the end we thought that the potential of presenting his face in the wake of him having so many local victims was serving more damage to the community,” Jane explains.

“We both feel that the original subject Tyrone does have a story too and a story worth sharing and listening to,” Jane says. “We don’t think this conversation with him is over and we feel like there should be more done with hearing all sides of this as well. In the wake of the time sensitivity of our project and the potential that there are local community victims that might feel triggered by this portrait, it didn’t really work with the concept of Pillars of the Community.”

His image was replaced by “Brian,” a volunteer at Boyle Street community services who was using positive social work as a means of personal rehabilitation from his difficult past.

One of the other subjects encompassed in the mural is Vanessa, otherwise known as “Proud Nechi.” While taking photos at Boyle Street Community Services, they saw Vanessa riding in on her bicycle in long flowery summer ​dress and pumping Iron Maiden.

“She was vibrant, raw, funny and enthusiastic. We knew immediately that she had to be part of our project,” Folkmann says.

To avoid taking attention away from their subjects, they maintained a cohesive colour scheme that included a variety of dark blues and purples to connect the faces thematically.

“The effect ended up kind of having a bit of an aurora borealis vibe, which we really liked because it really relates to this northern city,” Jane says.

One day, Jane hopes to be able to appreciate the mural as a casual passer-by.

“It hasn’t completely soaked into our brains just how much visibility this piece could get,” she says. “We really stand by the belief that public art can really be part of a positive social interaction and help be a reinforcement in community engagement and for care in a neighborhood and ownership of your city.”

Lee butler

