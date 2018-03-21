Trespassing with Purpose

Ken Ilgunas walked 3,000 km across North America, following the proposed route of the Keystone XL Pipeline

In 2011 Ken Ilgunas was in the kitchen at an oil field workers camp in Deadhorse, Alaska when his co-worker and friend jokingly suggested they should hike the 3,000 km stretch of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline. The idea seemed insane, but tempting to Ilgunas. He had bit of cabin fever being stuck in Alaska’s vast arctic tundra and identifying as something of an environmentalist, he felt “miserable” working for the fossil fuel industry.

“I would read the news about protesters going to jail over the Keystone XL and you know, fighting for a more sustainable future, and there I was washing dishes for the oil industry,” Ilgunas says. “Walking across the great plains is also something no one has really done in modern times and trespassing across this private property—not knowing what sort of rivers I’d cross, animals I’d meet, people I’d meet—that just excited the hell out of me.”

That little reflection led Ilgunas to make the four-and-a-half month-long trek and eventually, the release of his 2016 book Trespassing Across America.

“I never really intended to make a book, but a part of my mind has always been a writer so the thought did occur to me,” Ilgunas says.

Ilgunas planned to begin his adventure in August 2012, but he hit a few roadblocks. His best friend was getting married and Ilgunas was asked to be the best man. After the wedding, while leaving his friend’s apartment, Ilgunas tripped down the stairs and broke his left pinky toe.

“It became this farce ‘cause everything was falling apart,” he says. “I had broken my toe and I had no idea if my packages of food for the trip were going to arrive in these remote Canadian towns. At the end of the day I just said ‘Well fuck it’ and I started the hike. My toe was still purple too.”

To begin his journey, Ilgunas hitchhiked from Denver, Colorado to Alberta and paid a pilot to fly him over the tar sands to the Canadian crude reserves in Fort McMurray. He then began his hike from the start of the proposed Keystone XL in Alberta to oil refineries in Texas guiding himself with close to 75 government topographic maps and a compass.

“As I got down towards Texas I learned more about how the oil industry affected landowners and communities and I became more and more confident in my opposition towards it,” Ilgunas says.

Various media and people began asking Ilgunas why he was walking this crazy trail and his thoughts about the pipeline’s effects of the environment.

“Sometimes I just wanted to say ‘I just wanna go on a stroll,’” he laughs. “What I learned is you can just do something deemed crazy and you almost get a voice for free. I suddenly get to participate in the marketplace of ideas beyond a Facebook post or something.”

Ilgunas ran into many life-threatening obstacles while camping and trekking through North America. He was indirectly shot at by hunters, chased by a herd of 20 cows, hunted by half-wild dogs, and had to outlast a three-day blizzard in South Dakota.

“As human beings, we shouldn’t have to worry about being shot at for placing our feet on someone else’s grass,” Ilgunas says. He remembers one of the first days on his trip quite vividly.

“I setup my tent in what I thought was this concealed, remote, prairie next to this stand of woods. This car parked on this gravel road that I didn’t even know was there. Four young men got out and proceeded to have target practice right by my tent. I was just hearing these loud booms from what sounded like shotguns. I was terrified.”

Ilgunas was cautious with sharing his beliefs about the pipeline with the strangers he met during the trip. Although, he did show the recorded aerial footage of the tar sands which appalled almost everyone who watched it.

“They never really thought about where this oil is coming from and usually when we picture oil, we imagine this quiet oil rig or a rusty, innocent pump jack,” he says. “When they saw the immensity of the devastation and all the odd things from the fields of Petco to the yellow sulfur pyramids—I remember people in Nebraska being absolutely dumbstruck. Whoever I showed those videos to were really upset by them. I think being reminded of where this oil has come from helped connect them to the issue.”

Trespassing Across America also hints at a belief Ilgunas became more and more accustomed with on his adventure—the right to roam the land. His upcoming book This Land Is Our Land: How We Lost The Right to Roam And How To Take It Back due in April will touch on that more.

“I don’t think I have a hostility towards no trespassing signs,” he says. “I don’t want to burn the sign and stomp over the person’s land. But the very concept of being able to own 20,000 acres and ban the rest of humanity from it so you can have it for your sole enjoyment—I find that morally offensive and just plain wrong.”

