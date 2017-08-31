To infinity and beyond

The Science Behind Pixar gives visitors a peak behind the curtain

Pixar is one of those rare animation studios that can somehow entertain children while also reducing adults to blubbering, white knuckled, emotional wrecks. Remember the scene at the end of Toy Story 3 when they’re all holding hands in the incinerator? Remember in Inside Out when Bing Bong sacrifices himself? Remember the first 15 minutes of Up?

With over 40 interactive elements, The Science Behind Pixar exhibition offers animation fans of all ages the opportunity to see and play with the complex science and technology behind some of the most recognizable and popular animated characters of all time.

“One of the great things about this exhibition is that there are a lot of interactive stations,” says Telus World of Science staff scientist Samantha Marion. “Each of the interactive stations has an opportunity to sort of play with some of these mathematical concepts or computer science concepts. Things like changing how fast you’re going through the frames of a film and being able to make a connection of what that means on the screen … That’s very open ended and allows for a lot of play and lot of experimenting with a lot of different concepts.”

The exhibition focuses on the Pixar pipeline, the process that every Pixar film goes through from story writing and concept art all the way through to rendering virtual 3D spaces into 2D images. It’s a highly technical and fascinating set of steps that have only become more intricate as Pixar has moved through its over 30 years of computer animation mastery.

“Of course, it’s really varied between each of the films, which makes it more interesting,” says Marion. “But really it boiled down to problem solving. They identify a problem, they work on ways to fix it, and in the end, they end up inventing some new math, or some new technology, or some new process for how to do something, which is exactly what engineering is.”

The Science Behind Pixar began at the Museum of Science in Boston as a collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios. The exhibition opened at the Telus World of Science on July 1 as its international debut, and has since been giving visitors a taste of what it’s like to be among the most skilled animators in the world.

“For me, the highlights are really about the mathematics and the computer science that goes into each of these films,” says Marion. “My background is in mathematics and I dabbled in computer science as well, so for me to see math that I learned about in university being used in a real-world setting that is creative and really far reaching is super exciting for me. I find it really satisfying to be able to identify some things that I’ve learned before and to speak to the real-world applications of science and computers.”

There’s a lot of work that goes into making Pixar movies, and a lot of questions that you wouldn’t think to ask about them. There’s a reason, for example, that none of the human characters in Ratatouille have toes. There’s a reason that most of the characters in Monsters Inc. have Mike’s tongue.

The eight-time Academy Award for best animated feature film winning studio presents a good and fun way to get kids curious about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

“There’s a lot to see, so we see a really excited look of wonder,” says Marion. “And then we start to see people really engaging and sitting down at these interactives and spending the time to try all of the options and work toward the outcome that they’re trying to achieve. The time that visitors are spending in that exhibition appears to be pretty long and its pretty focused energy while they’re in there.”

Until Jan. 7, 2018

The Science Behind Pixar

Telus World of Science

Tickets at Telusworldofscienceedmonton.ca