Tim Isberg makes his music debut with Tears Along The Road

The second album from county-folk singer-songwriter Tim Isberg, Tears Along The Road, is a record 10 years in the making. After releasing Comin’ Home in 2005, Isberg’s plan to pursue music further was derailed due to his full-time position in the Canadian military.

“I thought I would get into music more quickly, but what happened is whenever I got momentum in my music career, I [would] end up being deployed across the pond for military operations, so it took a lot of momentum out of my music,” Isberg says over the phone from his Edmonton home.

It was during his fourth deployment that Isberg decided to circumvent that and pursue music while abroad. During his final tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2013, Isberg formed a five-piece band with other soldiers, and they would regularly play at open stages in the camps. While in Afghanistan, Isberg kept in contact with Edmonton producers and musicians, and wrote the song “Come Hell or High River” for his sister, who had been affected by the High River flood in 2013.

“Part of making a record isn’t just about having songs, it’s being ready personally and financially, but also having the right advice and people around you to make that record,” Isberg explains. “I needed to be on the ground here [in Edmonton] for a while, a year or two steady, so that is what I did. It was done right. When I say it’s been a long time coming, it has been. It’s been 25 years or more since I really wanted to do this, which is make lots of music and performing.”

Produced by Juno Award-winner Miles Wilkinson, Tears Along The Road features 11 songs of the Americana, country-folk variety with collaborations and instrumentation from the talents of Stewart MacDougall, Mike Lent, Gord Matthews, Sandro Dominelli, Thom Moon, Kristin Wilkinson and Jeff Bradshaw.

“This one, Tears Along The Road, is my coming-out album,” Isberg says with a laugh. “It’s professional. It’s well done. The songs are ready.”