Throwing Materialism On Its Head

The Art Gallery of Alberta’s Refinery night parties with themes of frugality and moderation

Twice a year the Art Gallery of Alberta (AGA) holds a ticketed late night art party in the gallery to engage visitors looking for something a little different from a conventional afternoon at the gallery. During AGA’s Refinery nights there’s live DJ-ed music, (courtesy of DJ Kris Harvey) and a poppin’ dance floor as well as creative outfits, which guests are encouraged to attend in.

This particular Refinery night is going with the slightly 1980s-reminiscent theme of “Material World,” which could really be translated as the art of the “un-material world.” Artists and guests will turn materialism upside down with their innovative showcases and activities as well as their “rags to riches or garbage to gold” attire.

“What’s special about Refinery is all these extra art activities; it’s not just a party with a DJ and a bar,” says public programs and outreach coordinator at the AGA Josée Blouin. “We also have really cool artists who participate and activate our theme and the space in a new and fresh way.”

Reused and recycled materials are the name of the game to reinterpret things like Gucci bags made from cardboard. The AGA has taken the theme to heart by using recycled materials for promotion of the event.

“There’s lots of fun, new challenges that are good for us to think of and hopefully carry on beyond just the theme of Refinery this year,” Blouin says.

Throughout the evening gallery spaces will also be open for guests to take a look at the exhibitions after sipping on a margarita made with pedal-powered blenders (courtesy of Edmonton artist and maker Jan Przysiezniak).

Printmaker Madison Dewar will hold a block printing activity with a twist for anyone with a shirt, bag or bandana they’d like to transform—her hand-carved blocks aren’t your ordinary stamps.

Over the last month she’s created stamps out of reused, recycled or natural materials to make over 15 designs for Refinery. Dewar’s used everything from soapstone to old cabinet doors to reused linoleum floor tiles for her printing blocks.

“They’re symbols of wealth that are kind of off or a little bit broken or tattered,” Dewar says. “My favourite one is a smashed iPhone. In our culture, if something breaks it’s just kind of indicative that you go buy a new one and you put the old one in a drawer that you try not to think of.”

The Edmonton Bicycle Commuters Society will also be present for showing the ropes of making used bike parts like cogs and chains into beautiful works of jewelry to wear.

Artist Chad Baba, a master at resalvaging items he finds in landfills, the River Valley or even abandoned in back alleys of the city, plans to create a large, free-standing tree installation made from scraps of plastics, woods, cardboard, and leather for the event. The “springtime tree” will become a fixture of the party dance floor.

Both Dewar and Baba are enjoying pushing their creative boundaries for the event, something the AGA encourages guests to try their hand at as well. If you’re struggling to gain some inspiration, have no fear as there will certainly be opportunities to put something together at the party.

Sat., Mar. 24 (9 pm)

Refinery: Material World

Art Gallery of Alberta

Starting at $35