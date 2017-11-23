Theatre Review: Hadestown

Music and poetry have rarely had such an instinctive marriage as they do in Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin’s Hadestown. The “broadway-bound” musical opened to a full Edmonton house, with the character of Hermes (Kingsley Leggs), our narrator, singing “Road to Hell.” The song establishes the play’s bleak setting and introduces everyone in the production, except for Hades (Lord of the Underworld).

“We’ll get to him later,” Hermes promises, as he leads the cast into a New Orleans jazz-folk number.

The aura of the production is immediately set with a full jazz band on the left, a withered, leafless tree on the right, and a rotating stage in the middle. Winter is on its way and it will make it almost impossible to survive above ground.

Soon, we are introduced to our protagonist Orpheus (Reeve Carney), an optimistic musician who believes he can change the state of the world with a song. He immediately falls in love with Eurydice (T.V. Carpio), a starving and malleable girl who is smitten with Orpheus, but ultimately doubts his cheery perspective.

Each character, or group of characters, has its own lead song. One of the most surprising numbers is “When The Chips Are Down,” sung by The Fates (Jewelle Blackman, Kira Guloien, Evangelina Kambites). Each woman is decked out in a silvery post-depression dress and has the voice to lead her own band, however, the combination of all three is wonderfully pleasing.

Then there are the husband and wife rulers of the underworld—Hades (Patrick Page) and Persephone (Amber Gray), who honestly steal the show with each of their respective performances.

Page’s portrayal of Hades is cool and robust. He comes off as a modern-day Sinatra who has seen the ugly side of life, but has the hidden capacity for passion. While his baritone voice commands the room, he dominates Hadestown—a city underground built on industry and luxurious wealth.

While the show does follow a familiar chronological order (man meets woman, loses woman, attempts to save woman) it sometimes gets lost in the verbose pageantry of each song. The audience is left to wonder what the narrative truly is, almost needing time to breathe between each song. Dialogue could be useful here to move the plot along.

Anyone who is familiar with the myth knows the ending, but Hadestown offers the audience new perspective that touches on the fickleness of mortals. With a sterling backing band, stunning costume and set design, and undeniable talent of each cast member, this a production you won’t want to miss.

Until Sun., Dec. 3

Hadestown

Citadel Theatre

Tickets at citadeltheatre.com