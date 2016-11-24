The special Touch

Confrontational, chaotic conversation. This is how frontman Peter Dreimanis describes July Talk’s current live performances. Edmonton fans can expect nothing less when the band headlines two upcoming shows at Union Hall Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

The alternative rockers are returning home to Canada for a headlining tour in support of their new album Touch, following an opening spot on Catfish and the Bottlemen’s UK tour.

After a night out in Texas with the aforementioned Catfish, the band decided to postpone a US tour they had booked to take advantage of the spontaneous opportunity.

“We had kinda known the band, and luckily enough that night were playing this secret after party/pizza party thing in Austin and they ended up coming out. And right after the show, they said: ‘You guys should come on tour with us,’” Dreimanis explains.

Playing for thousands of people in UK arenas was a change of pace for the band, who couldn’t turn down the unique opener gig. The band trimmed down their traditional set to half an hour; performing shorter radio friendly songs, while packing as much explosive energy as possible.

July Talk’s western homecoming allows them to spread their wings once more, with an engaging live show catered to smaller club-style venues.

“Being able to take our time and have production and lighting and things like that; we’ve always been a very visual band and made our own videos and really cared about the visual aspect of our music,” Dreimanis says. “Until now we haven’t really had the chance to bring any sort of production into that show and this time we’re kind of doing it our way. It’s going to be a show that’s very different from what Edmonton and Canada’s seen from us.”

Dreimanis hails from Alberta and met his fellow July Talk bandmates in Toronto. When touring, he always looked forward to coming back to Alberta, even asking their agent to book as many shows here as possible.

“We would get over the Winnipeg/Saskatoon line when we were all sleeping in our van, or in one hotel room cramped in on the road together. Edmonton and Western Canada meant that we had a home,” Dreimanis says. “We had a meal, we had family, we had friends and we had an insane party night ahead of us.”

The shaping of their new record Touch was heavily influenced from their long stints on the road. July Talk was eager to get new material out, but new developments in their career had them postponing the demos they had recorded. Frontwoman Leah Fay explains that it was these pauses in the process that helped polish the finished product.

“The way that fate and luck had it, we kept going on the road and getting signed in other territories and it was a bit of a blessing in disguise. If we had finished the record and got it out as quickly as we wanted to, it definitely wouldn’t be as strong as it is now,” Fay says.

July Talk is currently developing a feature film and a hardcover book of photography based around Touch. The multi-faceted artists want to use July Talk as a platform for an array of projects that aren’t necessarily based in the musical realm.

“I don’t think there are any rules,” Dreimanis says. “I think bands don’t just have to be about music and they don’t just have to be about doing things in the exact same path that others have done them in the past. I think we’re far more interested in making what’s interesting to us.”

