The ‘shape shift’ of punk to come

Against Me!’s Atom Willard discusses transgender dysphoria, songwriting techniques and true punk rock

For over a decade, session drummer Adam “Atom” Willard has kept the beat for a mix of important rock/punk bands like Rocket From the Crypt, The Offspring, Social Distortion, Danko Jones, and most recently, the American punk group, Against Me!

Willard joined Against Me! in 2013 to fill in on drums for its Australian tour and went on to record Transgender Dysphoria Blues—a self-destructive concept album that deals with gender dysphoria and lead songwriter Laura Jane Grace’s transition from male to female.

The album was a personal release for Grace and her contribution to the transgender rights movement. It was an experience, that at the time, felt unreal for Willard.

“It’s truly amazing when people feel comfortable enough to come up and talk to any of us about what a certain song or the record as a whole has done for them,” Willard says. “Whether it’s about coming out to their family, friends, or anybody. It’s a great feeling and makes you feel like you’re a part of something that has meaning in this shitty world.”

Interestingly enough, the lyrical content didn’t really resonate with Willard until he heard the songs in post production.

“For me, it’s all about vocal cadence and melody. I didn’t even know what all the lyrics were until I heard the mixes,” Willard says. “I was so focused on how the drums interacted with the rhythm of the vocals. So, when I picked up on the deeper meanings of the songs I was like, ‘Oh shit. That’s really intense.’”

After Transgender Dysphoria Blues was released, the media and a few fans predicted that Against Me! would release another album that continued to focus on transgender dysphoria.

Instead, Against Me! released Shape Shift With Me in fall 2016. It’s a record that deals with chaos, love, and relationships.

“You know, love lost, love found. It’s hard to follow up the Transgender Dysphoria Blues record with another heavy record,” Willard says. “That was such a starting thing with Laura and it was necessary that she implored the leash to put all of that stuff into one body of work, but at the same time, you can’t always talk about that stuff.”

With the current president who is working in opposition towards everything Against Me! and punk rock holds dear, Willard, a seasoned punk, believes it’s time to speak up.

“It’s absolutely fodder and ammunition for making art,” Willard says. “It’s truly an incredibly weird time with what’s going on in the White House and all these levels of authority. It’s time to take matters into our own hands. We’re all fucked because of this so we all need to talk about how to make the situation better.”

For Willard, the traditional definition of the punk rock has been gone for a long time. Lost within the mainstream.

“I don’t even know what punk music is anymore, but that’s okay,” Willard says. “Anyone that’s speaking out against the status-quo, and what’s deemed acceptable, that to me, is punk. I don’t care if you’re playing a fast guitar or a ukelele. It’s all about an ethos and an approach to thinking.”

Tue., Sept. 5 (7 pm)

Against Me! w/ Bleached, and The Dirty Nil

Union Hall

$27.50 at Ticketfly.com