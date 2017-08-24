The search for inner truth

Under the name Slow Leaves, Grant Davidson has been creating heartfelt and vivid questions

There’s a relaxing, meditative warmth on Slow Leaves’ newest album Enough About Me. With hushed indie folk tones and a touch of ‘70s outlaw country, the album feels nostalgic and deeply personal.

Under the name Slow Leaves, Winnipeg’s Grant Davidson ponders the questions that constantly reverberate within his mind, and with his calming voice, he invites you to join the conversation.

“A lot of my songs in the last few years are trying to uncover some sort of truth, but the more and more I write, I’m realizing that there is no such thing as a concrete truth,” Davidson says. “It’s still hard to accept. I have a lot of questions that don’t have answers.”

Having no answer is not necessarily a bad thing. For Davidson, it’s the exact opposite.

“It’s important to ask those questions, but I think there’s a sort of wisdom that lays in the acceptance of not having the answers,” Davidson says. “Once you do that, I think that you can start to be a peace with things.”

Davidson began his Slow Leaves project with his 2014 album Beauty is So Common.

Before that, he released three other albums under his own name. The decision to continue his project under the name Slow Leaves was somewhat of a reinvention for Davidson. His older material is sourced from the vein of folk outlaw country while his newer material is more of a laid back indie folk.

“My last few albums were sort of always made on a shoestring,” Davidson says. “I saw it as an opportunity to start new mentally for myself and separate my musical life from the personal facets.”

The name Slow Leaves comes from a line in a poem by Argentina’s poetry hero Jorge Luis Borges.

“It just has a sort of poetic cadence and ambiguity to it which is the feeling I wanted,” Davidson says.

The moniker suits Davidson’s sound. Much like slow leaves fall from an autumn tree and for a brief moment, are caught frozen in time, so too is Davidson’s sound. His music is in a wistful tone with minimalist guitar in the back drop underneath his contemplative vocals.

“At the heart, it’s singer songwriter music,” Davidson says. “My approach to songwriting is to dig out some quote unquote “inner truth.” I try to be very honest and personal. It’s kind of paradoxical because I’m trying to figure out who Grant Davidson is, but I’m doing it under a different name.”

That search for an inner truth is something that lingers in Davidson’s mind on a day to day basis. Sometimes, if he’s lucky, he can use that stream of consciousness to craft a song on the spot.

“I’m definitely a dweller and I live in emotion,” Davidson says. “I’ll sit in the same emotion for a few days until I crawl out of it. Part of it comes from wanting to explore every mindset that I come into. It’s not a good thing, but it’s just who I am I guess.”

Wed., Aug. 30 (5:30 pm)

Slow Leaves

The Needle Vinyl Tavern

Gratuities accepted