The Red Cannons release hard-hitting second EP

The Red Cannons have been taking strides towards the top of Edmonton’s rock scene since their debut 2014 EP, Underneath The Floorboards.

The Spruce Grove natives have since linked up with Vancouver’s Frontside Group promotion firm and Edmonton’s Method Music Productions, putting them in position for the release of their second EP, Always Something.

Their first-ever single “Underneath The Floorboards” was an immediate ear-catching rocker embraced by 100.3 The Bear. The station added the track into daily rotation and demand from listeners grew across the city and abroad.

“Seeing a local band come up and getting on the radio is really hard to do these days,” says bassist/vocalist Jen Perry. “When it happens to a local, small-town band people really get behind you.”

For their second release, Always Something, they’ve taken somewhat of a departure. The lead single of the same name features southern rock/soul and a bouncy hook with maximum re-listenability. This is not to say that the new EP doesn’t have it’s ass-kicking moments as well.

Guitarists and vocalists Evan and Braden Boechler typically write together on acoustic guitars and share their creations with the rhythm section. “You’re Just A Ghost” harkens back to their gritter sound, proving that The Red Cannons are not ones to be pigeonholed into a particular formula. This serves them well as they continue proving they can capture any mood or melody.

“I don’t think we were really worrying about the transition,” says Perry. “Just because ‘Always Something’ is a softer song, it’s just another side of us and what we’re capable of.”

Playing new songs from Always Something at the album release re-ignites the excitement they’ve found playing together since 2012. They’ve demoed the album in different markets, however getting on stage and sharing new material is a united challenge of fortitude.

“If you’re an indie band and you’re playing the first song on stage, you’re completely vulnerable,” says Evan Boechler.

You’d be hard pressed to find a dull moment during their album release at The Rec Room. Special attractions include burlesque dancers, a comedic host, magician, and support from hard rockers Savage Playground. Fans can expect performances from both of their EP releases, along with a few extra surprises on the way.

Each member of The Red Cannons has a full-time job and relationships to uphold. Regardless, the band is finding time to hit the road with Always Something this summer.