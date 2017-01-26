“It took me back to the day of the Cuban Missile Crisis when we thought that at any minute there would be an outbreak of war between the United States and Russia.”

This is David Korten’s reaction to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The former Harvard Business School professor and long time political and environmental activist is the keynote speaker at the University of Alberta’s International Week. His talk will focus on our next step as a global species.

And Trump’s election is at the forefront of his mind.

“To have an administration in power that denies physical reality and that is committed to make sure that government doesn’t work is a terrible blow to the work that we have to be devoting ourselves to,” Korten says.

That is not to say that the prominent corporate globalization critic has given up. At times his voice wavers, but he remains positive.

“If one assumes that it is too late, then we can never be sure,” he says. “We create a self-fulfilling prophecy because we give up. The only hope is to keep trying. The trying brings you into contact with the world’s most amazing people. It is really a better way to live than giving up in despair.”

The author of several books on economics and the environment, Korten is dedicated to his ideology. His most recent works read like a syllabus for a course on financial ethics, including: Globalizing Civil Society, Change The Story, Change the Future, and When Corporations Rule the World.

Korten sees humans as a combination of genetics and unique narratives. In fact, he believes that storytelling is in our genetics and that these stories are cultural narratives that directly form our future. We are, in essence, affecting our evolution with these stories.

“This is why I’m particularly fascinated by this conference at the university,” Korten says. “Because the primary keepers of our stories are the institutions whose primary role is to help us define ourselves.”

Korten believes the key to our future lies in moving beyond some of the obsolete and partial stories that we share. He embraces the idea of one truth, a simple one, that if we all just focused on it we could push our species into an era of prosperity.

“We are living beings born of—and nurtured by—a living earth,” he says. “An earth that is self born of a living universe.”

When we figure all this out, maybe then we can have nice things.

Mon., Jan. 30 (7 pm)

A Living Earth Economy for an Ecological Civilization with David Korten

Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science 1-430, free

Trent Wilkie

trentw@vueweekly.com