The Lure mixes several genres in sexy surreal fashion

The Lure is a Polish electo-punk, mermaid sex horror-musical, with heart.

Córki Dancingu, the original name in Polish, translates to “daughters of the dance club,” and like the Americanized title, does little justice to the content of the film.

Directed by western unknown Agnieszka Smoczyńska, the film is a dog’s lunch of genres (a really good dog’s lunch). Smoczyńska, whose mother owned a nightclub in the ’80s, uses her memories as a storyboard to tell the tale of the modern Little Mermaid.

Two young mermaids interrupt the beach party of a strip club house band. The band then invites the two back to the club to work. They sing, dance, strip, turn into eel and fish, and then get hungry for love and food.

It’s a coming of age story where the mechanism of innocence lost could be a run of the mill theme. But not in this case.

The two mermaids, Silver and Golden, are like little weapons about to go off. They are abused, used, and literally thrown away. Although sometimes a little confusing, the story is like a splash of cold water on a hot day in contrast to the way most western stories are told. Every scene comes across as its own film and leads into the next effortlessly. One never knows if those depicted on screen will start dancing, kissing, stripping, singing, or ripping out someone’s larynx and eating their heart. Truly refreshing.

Marta Mazurek (as Silver) and Michalina Olszańska (as Golden) are enthralling. Both of them are quadruple threats (singing, dancing, acting, dismembering) and their chemistry together is so captivating that you forget they actually aren’t real life mermaids.

A major question that I have when in the middle of a fun film like this is how do you possibly end it? Do you cop out and have the good guys win (there really aren’t good guys in this film), or do you poop the bed and do a half-assed conclusion where the audience is left questioning if they should be asking for their money back?

In this instance, The Lure completes itself with satisfaction and all artistic weirdness explored. This Polish electo-punk, mermaid sex horror-musical with heart is one to catch.

Fri., May 26 – Wed., May 31

The Lure

Metro Cinema, $12

4/5

Trent Wilkie

