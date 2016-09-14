The arena is open for business, but the city deal that got it built is still under fire

Before the crowds hit the arena, Roger's Place was open to media and the public on Sept 10 // Photo by Jason Symington

With the camera crews gone and the big ceremonial ribbon-cutting scissors put away, we are about to see what downtown Edmonton’s new normal looks like. As people who live in the area brace themselves for the crowds as Rogers Place kicks off its first weekend with back-to-back concerts, concerns are still being raised about the city’s role in issues surrounding the new arena.

Timothy Anderson is a university instructor and long time resident of the Boyle Street neighbourhood, which lies to the east of the arena. He lives 12 blocks from work, and drives through the arena district every day. He says the last two years of construction were a major headache. He’s not particularly happy with the increase in property taxes, either.

“Most arena-goers will contribute very little to local businesses except the beer vendors at the venue. And then they will water the gardens between the arena and their parking lot with urine. And then they will go home,” Anderson says. That’s the way it was around Maple Leaf Gardens, when he lived near that area years ago, and he fully expects the same here. He resents paying more for the privilege.

He’s also concerned the arena project may have inadvertently slowed down the more arts-based revitalization efforts happening on the east side of downtown, and that the concerns of residents who live north of the arena have been completely ignored.

Still, Anderson speaks admirably of the design of the building and its interaction with the street.

“The building is very thoughtful in terms of the flowing lines but it’s still a big hunking piece of metal that the people forced to stare at it every day will never be able to afford to set foot in,” he says.

The union that represents city workers has raised alarms about job losses at Northlands and is questioning why the nearby community rink isn’t being operated by city staff.

Mike Scott, the president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 30, told city councillors earlier this month that 25 full-time jobs have been lost at Northlands, which he describes as the largest layoff at an Alberta non-profit in history.

“Everyone should be alarmed that good paying jobs are being replaced by part-time, precarious jobs,” he said in an interview last week. “Reducing the spending power of these workers has a direct economic impact on local businesses and revenues for all levels of government.”

It’s bad enough that city staff aren’t employed at Rogers Place, he says. He wants to know why they aren’t employed at the adjacent community rink, either.

According to the city’s website, CUPE 30 is certified by the Alberta Labour Relations Board as the bargaining agent for all city employees “engaged in the construction or maintenance of public works, buildings, facilities and grounds.”

Scott says he was told by city officials that the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) would be responsible for all staffing at both Rogers Place and the community rink and that it was too late for them to do anything about it. Although the community rink, built entirely with public funds, is increasingly being referred to as the ‘Oilers’ practice rink,’ the corporation did not contribute to its construction. The Oilers will control when the rink is actually available to the public. However, the team will pay the same rate to rent it as your Uncle Bob’s beer league.

The problem for Scott is that the Master Agreement signed by the city and the Edmonton Arena Corporation states, “the City will own and operate the Community Rink with all expenses and revenues relating thereto accruing to the City.” Given they hold the bargaining certificate for all city facilities, Scott says his local is exploring its options.

City of Edmonton communications advisor Christopher Webster confirmed in an email that the OEG is currently contracted to run the community arena.

“Having one operator for both Rogers Place and the Downtown Community Arena allows for increased efficiency in many regards including maintenance support, having a single ice technician servicing both arenas, as well as issues of access and security,” he says.

Webster also noted that the community arena will offer free public skate times to the downtown community.

But there are larger issues at stake here as well, says Judith Garber, whose areas of expertise include urbanism, as well as politics and the law. She is particularly concerned that the OEG can veto any sports or entertainment-oriented redevelopment at Northlands as part of its agreement with city council. Northlands owns the buildings on the 180 acre site, for which it holds a lease with the city until 2034 with an option to renew for an additional 15 years.

Mayor Don Iveson will face some serious questions in the upcoming municipal election in 2017, Garber says.

“How are citizens supposed to hold a private corporation responsible?” Garber asks. “An even better question might be ‘How does the Mayor of a city of 900,000 put himself in the position where he’s hoping a private corporation allows council and an autonomous non-profit organization to proceed on an initiative?’ How does that even happen?”