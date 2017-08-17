Thawing melodies and lush tones

Tropic Harbour brings the beach atmosphere while expanding to new markets

Tropical isn’t a word that comes to mind when one thinks about Edmonton, in fact quite the opposite. Yet this doesn’t stop Mark Berg and his band Tropic Harbour from supplying the city with a cascade of warm ambient sound.

Initially starting off as a side project for Berg to hone his recording and music production skills, Tropic Harbour has since blossomed both in style and presence in the city and beyond. Building its foundations on an atmospheric approach, Berg has been developing the band over the last few years and has been tweaking it as it evolves.

“Whenever a new sound or style sticks out to me I end up building a song around it, then I see how I feel,” Berg says.

The result is a mood that splices both electronic and acoustic techniques, which generates a soulful harmony that bounces off each wall. The dedication to achieve this comes from Berg’s consistent and focused time spent crafting each song independently.

He plays double duty as the front man of the band, as well as building the repertoire of its music.

“The recording and live sides are very different. That’s the thing about having a project to yourself, often you spend a lot of time in your own head,” he says.

Berg’s interest in forming his own group came from his early days playing in bands around the Whyte Avenue area. As time went on, he saw the type of musical talent Edmonton was producing, using it as inspiration and gaining momentum for his own projects. However, when it comes to the writing and recording of the music itself, Berg finds that his secluded attitude when writing songs generates a better yield of creativity.

“When I was collaborating in earlier bands, I found that there’s a lot of pulling and pushing with other creative minds and I found that kind of stressed me out,” Berg says.

The result of Berg’s dedication to his own personal crafting is

the 2016 album Glowing Eyes, where he produced and recorded each track. Each song provides a sensation parallel to the band’s name. Warm electronic tones and coastal guitar melodies lingering in each song.

“It’s music that takes you somewhere and that’s where the name came from,” he explains.

Berg has taken Tropic Harbour on tour throughout Canada, aiming for future tours in both the U.S. and Europe. His vision includes providing audiences the tropical sound that he has spent years arranging.

But, how will audiences react to its lush nature?

“I often find that the type of music I write blends itself with the scenery I’m imaging,” he says.

With this at the forefront of each song, Tropic Harbour thaws the frigidness of Edmonton’s frosty climate.

Fri., Aug. 18 (8 pm)

Tropic Harbour w/ Emarra, Katie Laine

Mercury Room, $10 at door