Tepid Assassin’s Creed fails in both the past and the present

Forget the 3D glasses. For Assassin’s Creed, they should hand out blinders and earmuffs. And gags, to dampen the anguished wailing. This video-game flick’s so tepid, it feels like you’re eye-bathing in banality for two hours.

The plot’s a muddle of Olde Europe anachronisms and modern-day faux-sci-fi. In 1492 Spain, a band of assassins is bent on ensuring people still have free will (note: never in Renaissance Europe did anyone talk or think this way about free will) by preventing the Knights Templar from getting the Apple of Eden (not moldy because, apparently, it’s a metal bocce ball—who knew God was a bowler?).

In 2016, lethally-injected prisoner Cal Lynch (Michael Fassbender) learns—after he’s somehow brought alive to a Madrid facility in order to VR-fight as his assassin-ancestor and find that bowling-fruit—the Apple of Eden’s thought to contain the “genetic code for free will”.

Yep, the screenwriters have swilled a paradox-potion (our free will’s predetermined!) and, nope, the movie doesn’t get less stupid after that. Hey, people made this movie of their own volition—surely that’s enough of an argument against free will right there?

When the architecture’s more interesting than the quasi-ninja, pseudo-parkour stuff going on in and around it, that’s one weak action-pact. Fassbender (who co-produced this dreary dreck) is reduced to Stony and Seething Antihero, while Marion Cotillard plays the Determined-To-Change-The-World Scientist who believes her “animus” project, with murderers acting as assassins, will somehow end violence (there it goes, getting dumber). Jeremy Irons and Charlotte Rampling show up, too, presumably because otherwise they wouldn’t get paid.

Stuttering, the plot moves between silly past and dull present, never immersing us much in either time. Reeling on, the movie’s punch-drunk on portentous slo-mos and aerial glides. It seems to want to fly, along with the same damn bird of prey that keeps circling about, or Cal as he keeps super-dramatically holding out his arms to jump off a rooftop. But this movie’s about as far from soaring as a two-year-old’s first attempt at a paper airplane. Just crumple it up, kid, and try again in a few years—that’s when the sequel to this piffle will arrive, anyway.

Now playing

Directed by Justin Kurzel

Brian Gibson

film@vueweekly.com