Talkin’ turkey

Local artists organize fundraiser to feed less-fortunate Edmontonians a holiday meal

Owner of Leprechaun FX, Patrick O’Brien, is partnering with CBC’s annual Turkey Drive and the Edmonton Food Bank to host an event that will help feed Edmontonians in-need a warm meal.

After recruiting a group of local musicians that are also regulars at his guitar accessory store, he assembled a star-studded lineup to perform at the collaborative holiday event.

Spanning a healthy cross-section of genres, local nu-metal and stoner-rock bands Revolution Engine and The Mothercraft will be playing alongside Edmonton jazz musician Mallory Chipman, and folk/country singer Son Lion.

“Everybody is coming to do this voluntarily to make this event go off, so 100 percent of the profits are going right to the food bank,” O’Brien says. “That’s the way it should be because the less you put into the expenses, the less that’s actually going out to the cause itself.”

Inspired by bands like P.O.D. and Rage Against The Machine, the social justice-centred Revolution Engine jumped at the opportunity to play the fundraiser.

“It’s really at the heart of who we are,” says lead singer Kenny Canoe. “None of our songs revolve around women, sex, drugs—all of our songs have a message that revolves around either inspiration or education, which are our two main values.”

Guitarist Glen Peters echoes this sentiment and says the food bank was actually in their plans for 2018 as a cause to contribute toward.

“We’re very spiritual guys; we care very much about doing the right thing and music is an expression of who we are as people,” Peters says.

With their first EP Lower Your Weapons released, the nu-metal lyricists have a fresh EP on the way titled Fist and Flame, and have plans for local shows in the new year.

Fellow Edmonton rockers The Mothercraft relished the opportunity to perform when O’Brien mentioned bringing in local talent.

“We’ve been down hanging out with Pat a bunch of times,” says lead singer and guitarist Jordan LeMoine. “We always make an evening of going down there.”

With its first EP, Pillars, coming out January 1, The Mothercraft is excited to join the others for a cause that doesn’t get much more local.

O’Brien adds that the Turkey Drive is important for the Edmonton Food Bank because it raises funds that can be used in whatever area the food bank sees the most need, instead of limitless cans of expired or strange products. Not to mention, the food bank can actually buy that canned ham at four to five times cheaper than what is found at the grocery store.

“I think this is the right way to do it because they’re gonna be able to use this exactly how they need to,” he says. “It’s about our community coming together for a cause.”

O’Brien’s first Turkey Drive event last year passed their goal of $500 and raised $700 for the Edmonton Food Bank, which translates to 2,100 people in Edmonton fed a hot meal for the holidays.

By planning earlier in the year this time, O’Brien has hopes for this year’s event to surpass and even double the amount raised last year.

“They told me that $700 bucks feeds 2,100. Well, wouldn’t it be better if we could feed 4,000?” he says.

Those who donate are also in the running for prizes including a Squier Stratocaster and some pedals by Dr. Scientist Sounds, Keeley Electronics, and Tone Hungry Effects. Donations for the Leprechaun FX Turkey Drive are also accepted online until December 21.

Sun., Dec. 17 (1 pm – 5 pm)

Leprechaun FX Turkey Drive Fundraiser with Revolution Engine, The Mothercraft, and others

Vacancy Hall