Surviving extraordinary desolation

Daryl Hooke’s The Ghosts of Sundown documents one teenage girl’s endurance in an uninhabited world

Story contains spoilers…

Imagine waking up and realizing you are the last person on Earth. All of your friends, family, and community acquaintances are gone, having left no trace of existence. Soon enough, objects start to disappear and move on their own, leaving you to question your own sanity and get over the fear of being alone.

This is the premise of local author Daryl Hooke’s first novel The Ghosts of Sundown.

The young adult novel follows the story of Alexa Benjamin, a 14-year-old girl who lives in the community of Sundown and is struggling with a school bully and her recent move.

Her worries are amplified when she awakens after an explosion at the local college that leaves the town of Sundown deserted and completely devoid of life.

Alexa must learn how to survive and begins a lonely journey as she traverses the barren planet. Her adventure puts her up against obstacles like a bloodthirsty assassin, a demented scientist, rabid animals, and the mysterious ‘Ghosts’ of Sundown.

Hooke arrived at the idea for the novel after reading an article about an 11-year-old girl who attracted the media’s attention for selling horses.

“Everybody thought it was so amazing, but the guy said ‘I never gave her limits,” Hooke says. “I started thinking about what it would be like for someone who was living in a world where there were no limits,” Hooke says.

The book is a coming of age story with aspects of adventure, mystery, and at the lead, science fiction.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of reading and writing science fiction so I guess it was just natural that my novel would take that direction,” Hooke says.

The novel is captivating at the turn of every page. Due to her situation, Alexa is forced to survive and grow exponentially while the world decays.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the book is Hooke’s use of perspective. While Alexa is the main character, the reader gets to see other character’s worlds through their own eyes.

Even though their stories may be short and a brief hiatus from the main plot, we truly get a sense of what these characters fears and desires are without being clubbed over the head with too much exposition.

“I don’t like to do the traditional introductions of the characters,” Hooke says. “ You know, like the classic ‘So and so stood six feet tall as his wavy hair fell down to his shoulders.’ To me, that always seemed contrived when people feel obligated to introduce a character and tell you everything about them. In real life, you don’t know everything about somebody you just meet.”

Another curious element in the book is that Alexa’s actions in her world affect the other characters.

“I show it through her angle and then their’s, or the other way around. So, you know how it was happening in the real world, but also how it came across in her world,” Hooke says. “So, bumping into something can be quite terrifying for her and everyone else.”

Without revealing too much, this connection between two different worlds is due to the science fiction aspect of the novel. A machine called The Accelerator essentially changed her vibration, making her accelerate hundreds of times faster than any animate object on Earth. The result leaves Alexa trapped in a deserted limbo where things move and disappear by themselves.

“The only thing I picked up was that everything in the universe has a vibration,” Hooke says. “I found that very interesting and thought ‘What if my vibration is different from someone else’s?’”

That question lead Hooke to develop his own hypothetical take on the scientific law.

“It’s pretty much completely made up science,” Hooke laughs. “Like, when a car is parked with no one in it, it’s a stationary inanimate object, but if I get into it, then it has my vibration,” Hooke says. “So it would be out of synch with Alexa because she’s moving hundreds of times faster.”

Alexa’s days also last aggressively longer with a single day lasting 60 days and night lasting the same. This adds another hardship on Alexa when she has to make late night food runs from the grace of the library in an almost pitch-black environment.

“I thought of taking people’s natural fear of the dark and extend it to a 60 day night,” Hooke says. “So, Alexa is living in the sanctity of the library, but she has to make these hellish runs in the dark.”

The book is the first in a series, with Hooke already having the second book mapped out. Even though the novel is established in the young adult genre, anyone who appreciates a gratifying narrative flow will enjoy The Ghosts of Sundown.

“In my heart, I hope people enjoy it,” Hooke says. “I felt like I was writing this novel for anybody who like science fiction, but also enjoyed a good yarn.”