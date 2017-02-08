Story of acceptance embraces a transgender experience

Tony Award-winning, high-heeled, Broadway musical Kinky Boots is making its debut at the Northern Jubilee Auditorium this Valentine’s Day.

Kinky Boots tells the true tale of Charlie Price, a beleaguered shoe factory owner struggling to keep his family business alive, and Lola, an enterprising drag queen trying to save her instep. The story pulls Charlie into a world of glamour, romance, and the underserved needs of Lola’s shoe rack. It’s a story of acceptance, community, compassion and friendship.

Based on a 2005 British film of the same name, Kinky Boots debuted on Broadway in 2013, taking home six Tony Awards, including Best Score for pop icon Cyndi Lauper. It was adapted for the stage in 2012 by director and choreographer Jerry Mitchel, writer and actor Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles) and backed by Lauper’s original score.

While still active in the Big Apple, Kinky Boots is touring to North American audiences and the cast happens to have a handful of Canadians on board.

Nova Scotia native Julia McLellan is one of just one of four Canadians rounding out the touring cast appearing in Edmonton for shows through to Feb. 19. McLellan, who recently played Val Clark in the critically acclaimed Stratford Festival production of A Chorus Line, is now Gemma, an employee of Price’s factory.

The significance of the production’s treatment of transgender issues and the tension between social conservatism and progressive liberalism currently being felt around the globe was at the forefront of McLellan’s mind as she approached the production.

“I’ve never really done a show where I feel like it’s so important to be doing it at that time,” says McLellan. “It takes gender identification—and not just gender, but accepting people that are different from you—and takes it head on.”

Last summer, Fierstein and Lauper rewrote the lyrics to the show’s finale, “Just Be,” to “Just Pee” as a demonstration of support for the transgender community in the wake of the so-called ‘Bathroom Bill’ controversy debating transgender access to bathrooms in North Carolina.

While politics do play a significant role in the production’s ethos, McLellan notes the real power of the show rests in its ability to open people’s minds through joy and sheer theatrical energy.

“There is a term in the Kinky Boots universe [known as] ‘the first 15’,” McLellan says of the musical’s opening, in which the entire first 15 minutes are spent solely within Price’s factory. “It’s workers that pretty much anyone can identify with … After ‘the first 15’ we switch to Lola’s drag club. It’s the first moment you see Lola in her full drag and all of her angels. It’s in this moment that the cast sees a noticeable shift in the audience’s demeanor.

“My character sits in the drag club and watches the drag show, so I get to watch the audience watch the show and that’s the moment when you start to see everyone lean over and go, ‘Are they men?’”

One of the show’s final lines is, ‘You can change the world, when you change your mind,’ an excellent message for any audience member to take away these days.

“You will come feeling one way, whatever that, is and you’ll leave with a broader acceptance and love and joy —no matter what your stance on anything is,” says McLellan.



arts@vueweekly.com