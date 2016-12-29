Steve Steffler was an untiring supporter of musicians

To say Steve Steffler had an impact on Edmonton’s music community would be an understatement. Former operator of the cozy, beloved Bohemia and most recently the head of local record label, Sometimes Music, Steve truly lived from his heart.

Whether it was giving bands a chance/place to play, setting touring bands up with a couch or putting in tireless effort to ensure records would get pressed in time, Steve represented the ultimate music fan.

News of his untimely death shocked Edmonton’s tight knit music scene. The loss was crushing, but a sense of closeness also surfaced from bands Steve invited into the Sometimes Music family.

Friend and partner in crime at Sometimes, Cole McKelvie spoke highly of Steve’s ability to others.

“He was influential to just about everyone he ever met. He was versatile, personable and disarming. He was a genius and his vast wisdom was not kept to himself; he used it to better the lives of everyone around him. I am truly honoured that he allowed me to play such a large role in his life.”

Steve’s closest friend, Stephanie Bandio mirrored this sentiment, saying, “He supported anything you wanted to explore as your happiness and self discovery were validated. It was a privilege to know this true gem that shined wherever, doing whatever.”

From a young age, Steve was interested in sharing his love and appreciation of music with others. Drumming in bands through his 20s, curating a music festival on an acreage near Onoway, AB called TripFest all the way to running his own record label, Steve never strayed away from sharing his talents to benefit others.

Kennedy Pawluk plays in Dead Fibres, another band touched by Steve’s life. Reflecting on Steve, Pawluk echoed the views of several bands fortunate enough to come into contact with the entrepreneur saying, “When Steve expressed his interest to release our album we couldn’t believe someone liked our music enough to give us a chance and it really gave us confidence in what we were doing. Steve’s endless generosity and tireless support has helped us get to this point and we will miss him deeply.”

Red Hot Gospels’ Owen Lukawesky explained how one of Steve’s last acts of service was to help the band apply for Sled Island.

“We were going to do it ourselves at Kendall’s (guitarist for RHG) originally, but he always put it off. So I asked Steve to help us and he said yes immediately. So Steve’s last night was good. We had some beers, smoked cigarettes, talked about music and made plans,” Lukawesky reflected. “When we heard the news the next day, Kendall thanked me for asking Steve to help us apply. If Kendall had originally done it, we wouldn’t have had that last bit of time with him. I never thought I’d be thanking someone for dropping the ball on something important.”

Craig Martell of Double Lunch Productions worked with Steve on many shows and was also impacted by Steve’s remarkable ability to push forward toward his dreams in the most positive way imaginable.

“Steve was a huge reason why Double Lunch started a label side. He was pushing us to do it for a year. He did it just so we could know how he felt to help bands we love in the way he was able to. One of the sweetest, kindest people we had the pleasure of knowing. Edmonton is a worse place without him, but was a better place because of him. Hug everyone you love and tell them you love them often. Chase your dreams. Help others. These are the things that Steve stood for and the things that everyone should stand for.”

Brittany Rudyck

music@vueweekly.com