“Somethingness” in the Way They Move

Our Lady Peace carries on its success, well past the normal run of most 1990s alt-rock bands

Ever since Our Lady Peace first hit with 1994’s Naveed, Jeremy Taggart has been the driving-force drummer—a familiar, bespectacled face in one of Canada’s longest-running alt-rock bands.

Taggart’s departure in 2014—he’s since moved on to host a popular podcast and wrote a book with Jonathan Torrens, aka J to the ROC, of Trailer Park Boys fame—came smack dab in a five-year gap between albums, the longest in the band’s history. For 23-year OLP vet and bass player Duncan Coutts, finding and gelling with new drummer Jason Pierce was part of the reason the band hadn’t released a proper record in half a decade.

“It was different,” Coutts says from the tour bus, waiting for soundcheck before a show in Montreal. “But I gotta tell you, recording the new record was an awful lot of fun with Jason. My time in this band with Jeremy Taggart was awesome, and when I look forward to the next number of years with Jason, I’m equally as excited if not more so.”

The new record, Somethingness, is the band’s ninth. Like everything since 2002’s Gravity, singer Raine Maida has decided not to use that soaring, nasal falsetto that made earlier songs like “Clumsy,” “Thief” and “In Repair” sound like nothing else on the radio. Somethingness is more “Innocent” than “Superman’s Dead,” with cathartic, anthemic choruses and modern rock production.

Our Lady Peace is one of the few Canadian bands to carry 1990s success into the present day. The first four albums, up to 2000’s Spiritual Machines, established the band as the driving force in Canadian alt-rock. Later albums, while sprinkled with the odd charting single, never quite recaptured the emotional highs that make a song like “4am” time warp Canadians of a certain age back to junior high.

But Coutts says the band has never been interested in simply cashing in on their considerable nostalgia potential.

“I think we’re very much a band that looks to the future,” Coutts says. “The four of us, you have to be exciting each other in the present. And just the reaction we’re getting to the new songs tells me that we’re still doing the right thing, because people are really digging the new stuff.”

Recording any music is a 4000 km logistical feat for Our Lady Peace. Coutts and drummer Pierce keep the Canadian roots strong by calling Toronto home, while Maida and guitarist Steve Mazur live in sunny Los Angeles. Coutts says the T.O. rhythm section gets together frequently to write and jam, fleshing out demos that the L.A. crew sends their way.

The cross-continent band recorded a good chunk of Somethingness in the legendary and appropriately named EastWest Studios in Los Angeles—where, just to scratch the surface, Michael Jackson recorded parts of Thriller and The Beach Boys worked on Pet Sounds. Coutts says even with the distance and new member, recording the new album was proof that Our Lady Peace is as cohesive a unit as its ever been.

“To me the music really breathes,” he says. “It was about the four of us being in a room together and just playing together. We haven’t really done it like that successfully in a long time. Maybe ever.”

