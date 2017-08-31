So you wanna join the union?

Learning some facts about what a few of Alberta’s labour unions do for their workers

Canada’s Building Trade Unions (CBTU) goal is to ensure all workers in the building, fabrication, construction, and general maintenance industry are represented fairly. The CBTU is constantly trying to improve the working and wage conditions for labouring Canadians.

Underneath the CBTU falls the Building Trades of Alberta chapter which boasts over 21 local unions. Here is some information on a few of them.

Local 92: Construction and General Workers

As one of the fastest growing workers and labourers’ unions in North America, Local 92 has been an important resource for construction and general workers. Founded in 1925, Local 92 has over 6,000 members. Local 92 has a mobile training unit that provides on-site training for a number of jobs such ones in the remote oil sands.

Local 1325: Carpenters and Allied Workers

One of the members of the Alberta Regional Council of Carpenters and Allied Workers (ARCAAW) which has over 12,000 members. The union represents carpenters, scaffolders, roofers, millwrights, drywallers, and more. This is all thanks to the United Brotherhood of Carpenters which is responsible for the development of a number of important projects in the industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional sides of Alberta.

Local 720: Ironworkers

Local 720 belongs to the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Ironworkers, which represents 120,000 iron workers in Canada and the United States. Local 720 specifically focuses on Edmonton and Alberta’s ironworker division.

Local 424: Electrical Workers

This union belongs to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and offers free training for apprentices and journeymen at its training centre in Edmonton. Local 424 also has a mobile unit that works on a variety of electrical sites.

Local 110: Heat and Frost

This union represents all of the skilled heat and forst insulator workers in Alberta. Local 110 is one of the 100 locals across Canada and the U.S. that make up the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers.

(All information based off of Building Trades of Alberta and Local Union’s websites)