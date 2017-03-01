Shock and brutality of the civil rights movement then and now

“The story of the Negro in America is the story of America. It is not a pretty story.”

These are the words of James Baldwin, exemplifying his struggles told in I Am Not Your Negro.

Directed by Raoul Peck (Lumumba and Fatal Assistance) and narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, the Oscar-nominated documentary film is an adaptation of the African-American author and social advocate’s final literary effort, “Remember This House”.

Baldwin was at the vanguard and intellectual center of the American civil rights movement in the 1960s and 70s, writing extensively on the experience of African-Americans in both the southern and northern United States. He was a central figure in both the 1963 March on Washington and the 1965 fifty-mile march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Widely admired for his prose and rhetorical style, Baldwin elevated the dialogue on race relations in the United States in a deeply compelling and unique way.

Incomplete upon his death in 1987, “Remember This House” was to be a personal account of Baldwin’s experiences and insights regarding his relationships with Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. All three men were close personal friends, and all three were murdered within five years of one another, between 1963 and 1968.

In the hands of Peck, the source material from “Remember This House” is repurposed into the narrative of I Am Not Your Negro. Peck remains true to Baldwin’s words while reapplying their context to the current racial strife being experienced in the United States.

Jackson narrates Baldwin’s observations and analyses in a slow and somber tone. Peck intercuts the voice over with images from Ferguson, Missouri, the chokehold that killed Eric Garner and a barrage of scenes depicting institutional violence against America’s black population. The effect pulls into focus the past and present failures of race relations in the United States in a profound and sobering light. Baldwin’s words are not diminished by time, but sadly, sharpened by it.

Baldwin’s philosophy on race in America centered on what he saw as a moral degradation of America and not simply political issues—as they were being debated at the time. He comments to white America, “You cannot lynch me and keep me in the ghettos without becoming monsters yourselves.”

I Am Not Your Negro is at its strongest when dealing directly with source material showcasing Baldwin’s oratorical prowess. He is truly captivating to watch and the clips chosen by Peck highlight the nuance and intelligence with which Baldwin formed his ideas. For this alone, the film is worth seeing.

At moments, the tone and subject matter become overwhelming and risk losing the viewer in scenes of shock and brutality, but perhaps this is the point.

We want to look away and have looked away, but should no longer.

Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson

Mar. 4-9 at Metro Cinema

4 stars out of 5

film@vueweekly.com