Shelter From Abuse

Margo Goodhand’s Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists details the origins of the first women’s shelters

In the early 1970s, violence against women was a recurring issue with little to no public awareness. Realistically, many women had no option to escape the abuse. This climate sparked a revolution for change, led by ordinary, practical women. By 1973, five distinct groups of women quietly opened the first battered women’s shelters in Canada.

Author Margo Goodhand’s Runaway Wives and Rogue Feminists tells their story.

“It’s a very bizarre slice of feminist history,” Goodhand says. “At the time, there were many powerful women fighting for gender and pay equity in the workplace. You hear about that stuff to a point, but I don’t think anyone really recognized that violence against women was an issue.”

Goodhand realized she needed to write the book in 2011 while she was the editor of the Winnipeg Free Press. She had a conversation with her sister Joyce, who helped found Swift Current’s first women’s shelter in 1989. Joyce told her that somebody had to document Canada’s first women’s shelters.

“Most of the logbooks have been thrown out and there’s nothing in any archives,” Goodhand says. “I had a moment where I thought, ‘If we don’t do this, the history will be lost forever. These women are dying and they are the verbal keepers of it even happening.’”

After that “eureka” moment, Goodhand and her sister left their jobs and piled into their crappy, red family van on a mission to find the founders of the first women’s shelters.

“We had a couple of academic studies to go on that said they thought they knew where the first five shelters were, but tracking down the founders was just a great detective hunt,” she says. “I found a lot of them in the letters to the editor sections of the local newspapers. They’re still fighting and are committed community activists. They’re very outspoken women who are fighting for social change.”

The journey lead the Goodhand sisters to Toronto, Aldergrove, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Vancouver.

“Joyce stayed with me for the first six to eight months doing all the fun parts, which was meeting those women,” Goodhand says.

Her book is written from a very fly-on-the-wall perspective. Goodhand not only tells the story of the first shelters but also reveals the history that lead to their upbringing. She does this by going back in time, documenting the social foundations of the ‘60s.

“In order to get into the minds of these women, I had to go back to where they came from and sort of lay the tracks on the environment they grew up in,“ Goodhand says. “I wanted to understand what shaped their own worldview as well as why they wanted to change things.”

Interestingly, all five women’s shelters were created in 1973 with no intention of coinciding. This was in part due to Pierre Trudeau’s Local Initiatives Program (LIP), which gave government funding to citizens who proposed to make their communities better. The aim was to combat unemployment in Canada, but it was the financial bedrock that lead to the first five women’s shelters.

“The shelter women were very practical and common,” Goodhand says. “They asked for and fought for money with the idea ‘Let’s build a house and keep it safe for women.’”

The LIP program may have been the monetary catalyst for the shelters’ inception, but it was also in part due to the second-wave “rogue” feminist movement, bubbling within the underground of society.

“There’s a great deal of ignorance about second-wave feminism. Lots of people dismiss it as these were white, entitled, privileged women who got uppity and started to fight,” Goodhand says. “What I was struck by was the climate they were in. It was just a common belief that women weren’t as smart as men. I think we forget how far we’ve come.”

It’s true we have come far, but when it comes to violence against women, we haven’t come far enough. There are now 625 women’s shelters scattered across Canada, filled with residents every day.

“The women I interviewed were very adamant on saying that 44 years later, nothing has changed,” Goodhand says. “One of the women said something that was really a wake-up call for me. It was, ‘It’s as though in Canada we think we have fixed it and it’s done. It’s not. There’s still a need for these places.’”

Like most, Goodhand doesn’t have an answer, but she hopes her book will be a wake up call to show this is still an ongoing issue.

“I wanted to write this book to celebrate these women and their legacy, but to also shine some light on this issue,” Goodhand says. “We have to stop thinking about it as only a women’s issue. It’s men’s issue too. We have to call it out and say we don’t respect that behaviour.”