Shadow Theatre and Sage Theatre join for Soliciting Temptation

Soliciting Temptation tackles the social complexities of sex tourism from the inside of one nondescript hotel room set in an exotic country. And that hotel room shuttled from Calgary to Edmonton this week for a new crowd to see.

Written by Erin Shields, the play is a joint production by Calgary’s Sage Theatre and Edmonton’s Shadow Theatre for the latter company’s 25th season. Its crew describes it as a morally stimulating and engaging.

“The character is human,” Edmonton-born Patricia Cerra says of the unnamed sex worker she plays. “You have to look at her whole background and her way of thinking, because in that space, in that frame of mind, she believes that she is right.

It’s a big mental prep and a big physical prep to get in that headspace, and to be there with the audience for 90 minutes to tell the story.”

There are no scene changes in Soliciting Temptation, no breaks at all once Cerra meets the play’s only other character, a middle-aged white man played by Mattie Overall.

“There is this push and pull of whose opinions and ideas that you validate within yourself,” Cerra says. “Maybe there’s conviction with that and maybe there’s guilt with that, and that’s what’s interesting about this sort of tennis match that these two play back and forth in how they speak to each other.”

Sage Theatre’s artistic director and Soliciting Temptation’s director, Jason Mehmel, says it would be easy for weaker actors to just shout at each other all night because their characters disagree on politically charged subjects, but he says Overall and Cerra work off of each other with realistic humanity.

“They’ve both been such sensitive and dedicated actors who are committed to being as honest and real with their characters as possible,” Mehmel says.

In turn, Cerra says this dynamic helps engage the minds of the audience.

“I try to give as much as I can on stage,” she says. “They can take parts of what they agree with and what they don’t agree with.”

Soliciting Temptation isn’t a love story, Mehmel says. It’s a play that tackles questions that help root us in our own worlds.

“What are the stories we tell ourselves about what right and wrong are? What are our positions in the world, and what assumption are we making around those positions?” he says. “To me, that’s how you actually cause change in your society. It’s by creating art that allows people to engage and question the world they live in.”

Cerra says Shields’ writing achieves this by reaching into corners of our mind that are rarely tread, and working with Sage Theatre to clear the cobwebs has been a rewarding experience.

“The play takes us to vulnerable places,” Cerra says. “To be confident and willing to go there and trusting the process, and trusting my colleagues, it’s been a really safe environment … for me to take it to a dangerous place every night.”

Mehmel says that sense of discomfort isn’t lost on the play’s audience.

“There’s a certain bravery in seeing a show like this,” he says. “Especially if you go in knowing that there will be something provocative here.”

After triumphing through an extensive audition process to find the right performers, Cerra says she’s settled into her role during the play’s Calgary run, and she’s looking forward to bringing the show to Edmonton.

“I’m thrilled to be able to bring this aspect on stage in terms of an intelligent woman who is speaking her mind and is strong-willed enough to put herself in a situation where she believes that what she is doing is absolutely correct,” Cerra says. “People may not agree with it, but that is exciting.”

That willingness to disagree is all that you need to engage with a production like Soliciting Temptation, Mehmel says.

“I don’t want to imply that anybody needs to do their homework when they see this show,” he says. “If you’re just open and responsive as a human being, that’s all that’s required.”

Thurs., Mar. 9 to Sun., Mar. 26

Soliciting Temptation

Varscona Theatre, $22

Kevin Pennyfeather

Arts@vueweekly.com