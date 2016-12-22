Sex law change

“There’s no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation,” then federal Justice Minister Pierre Trudeau famously declared in December 1967. Legislation introduced by his son’s government last month brings that ideal one step closer to reality.

Currently, the age of consent for sexual activity is 16 but the Criminal Code prohibits anal intercourse—even if consensual—for people under the age 18 unless they are husband and wife, a discrepancy repeatedly deemed unconstitutional.

A spokeswoman for federal Justice Minister Jodie Wilson-Raybold said that 69 charges were brought before adult courts in 2014-15, the latest year for which statistics are available. While none of these resulted in convictions, Valerie Gervais told the media 98 charges in 2013-14 resulted in seven convictions.

Dylan Chevalier, a gay high school student who has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, applauds the move. “It’s another step forward that our government has taken in order to bring about LGBTQ+ equality and acceptance throughout this country,” the 17-year old says.

Demands that the differentiation between anal sex and other sexual acts be eliminated have been ignored by both Liberal and Conservative governments for decades. In 2008, Stephen Harper’s government raised the age of consent to 16 years with that legislation containing provisions protecting the rights of most young people to have consensual sex even if one happens to be a few years older than the other. However, Harper chose to ignore the court decisions declaring Section 159 unconstitutional and did not to extend that same protection to young, gay males.

Kristopher Wells, director of the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services at the University of Alberta, says this legislative change is important. Once passed, Bill C-32, will effectively lower the age of consent for anal intercourse, making it the same as for other sexual acts.

“Not only does it bring the legislation in line with several provincial court rulings across the country that have declared the law unconstitutional,” he said in a telephone interview. “It decriminalizes gay youth and helps remove the stigmatization.”

Wells is hopeful that reduced stigma will lead to an increase in age-appropriate evidence-based sexual health education. “And that really needs to start well before the age of 16,” he adds.

Bill C-32 has passed second reading and is expected to be brought into effect in the new year.

