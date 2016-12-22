Screen office funding

As a part of Edmonton’s $2.6 billion operating budget for 2017, a possible Edmonton Screen Industries Office got a major fiscal boost from the city—to the tune of $265,000.

Replacing the now-defunct Edmonton Film Commission, which was rendered useless after then commissioner Brad Stromberg suddenly left his position, a screen industries office would represent all forms of Edmonton-based creative industries. These industries include film, video games, voice acting, environment creators, phone apps, and script writers—to name a few.

While nothing is written in stone yet, this funding is still a step in the right direction according to Owen Brierley.

“It is a great thing,” says Brierley, the executive director of the Edmonton Digital Arts College and one of the core individuals who helped create the idea of a Screen Industries Office. “We are moving forward with a new office, with new energy, and the support from city council.”

The kicker is that the money is dependant on a $28 million surplus from 2016. While the funds are currently there, some of that surplus is budgeted for snow removal and one big storm could diminish the cash quite substantially.

With that in mind, Brierley and company aren’t getting ahead of themselves, but are still acting accordingly.

“This [money] is just to get us a board of directors, an advisory council, and hire an executive director,” he says. “Then we will work to figure out what other roles, costs, and programs are important.”

Trent Wilkie

Trentw@vueweekly.com