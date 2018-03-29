Scientology Exhibit at City Hall Draws Criticism

City maintains neutral stance on interfaith displace case, while others criticise its inclusion of controversial denomination

Scientology books and iconography sat in an interfaith display case in Edmonton’s city hall last Thursday. The somewhat controversial religion, started by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard, has a church in Edmonton, and is a member of the interfaith group that runs the space in a partnership with the city. However, when an image of the display surfaced on the city’s subreddit, users quickly took exception to Scientology’s inclusion in the government building.

The Edmonton Interfaith Centre for Education and Action counts around a dozen religions—Indigenous religions, Sikhism, Christianity, Scientology, etc.—as members. Each member gets around a month to showcase their faith in the cabinet, which has been used in this capacity for around 12 years, says John Dowds, chaplain with the City of Edmonton.

While the Scientology exhibit has been set up before—and most likely will be in the space again—Dowds cannot say how many times it’s been part of the program’s rotation, nor since when. The City of Edmonton “takes its lead” from the Interfaith Centre for what goes on in the display, he says, and it does not want to appear as though it is promoting any specific faith.

“The prerequisite is membership, and Scientology is a member,” he adds.

“The city does not want to promote anything of a religious nature … The origins of the program were not in any way around proselytizing or agenda. It’s simply about understanding our various faith traditions and spiritual expressions in the city.”

According to its coordinator Netta Phillet, the Interfaith Centre requires a member religion be 50 years old, have existed in Edmonton for 25 years, be practiced on three continents—Scientology meets all these criteria. Additionally, members need to be a recognized religion in Canada, and cannot promote hatred, Dowds says.

While Phillet has heard concerns about Scientology before, she says that all religions in the world have a sordid history, and the centre practices inclusion, not exclusion.

“I’ve heard it before. People are upset. Scientology does not have a great reputation right now,” she says.

Sociology professor at the University of Alberta, Steven Kent has researched the Church of Scientology since the early 1980s, and suggests that the city allowing a group that does not have recognized charity status in Canada—as many religions do—could “open the doors” for other groups “of questionable legitimacy.”

“The responsible thing for city hall officials to do is only display items from religions that have charitable status,” he says.

Revenue Canada’s website currently does not show Scientology as a registered charitable organization in the country. VUE reached out to Edmonton’s Church of Scientology for comment but has yet to hear back.