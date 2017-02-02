Sam’s new sounds

Not many know Sam Roberts was writing French house music before his success as a singer/songwriter. These past influences crept into last year’s release, Terraform, producing a fresh sound for this latest effort.

“There always seems to be one or two new instruments that find their way into the fold,” Roberts says of his albums over the years. “Just the change in the nature of the sound, even if you’re playing the four same notes, it evokes a completely different response.”

Terraform is layered with keyboards and synths, adding new sonics to the band’s already broad range.

Songs like “Ritual Dance” evoke equal parts headbanging and dancing, giving a little something of everything for longtime listeners.

“Leaving yourself and your relationship with your old songs open to reinvention and reinterpretation is an essential part of being in a band over time,” says Roberts.

Incorporating these new instruments and sounds forces the band to tinker with its live show, changing the way they’ve performed older tracks—without losing their essence—to blend with the newer material.

Decade-old songs are now reinvigorated and reimagined quite differently than Roberts had initially written them. Finding themes to tie together songs from various points in the band’s history was a new challenge for Roberts so his setlist didn’t feel “disjointed.” But on the live stage, trial and error was the only way to know what worked, while ensuring not to force sounds to make them fit.

“You try to rehearse, you try to prepare and yet you’re never really quite sure what’s gonna work and what won’t work,” Roberts says. “What parts of the record will stand up to the test of a live show and which ones are going to take a little bit longer to find their way there.”

Roberts and his bandmates try not to pigeonhole themselves as a certain type of band—experimenting with different influences ensures this. During the writing process of Terraform, Roberts, again, started with a blank canvas and used this freedom to make whatever music came out of him. Going back to basics was liberating for the band, like the throwback vibe of when they first started out after university.

“It goes back to the very beginning of the process,” Roberts says. “Going down to your basement for the first time and you turn on the lights and look down at your guitar or keyboard and turn on whatever you’re recording on. You’re not thinking to yourself ‘okay, here’s the master plan.’”

The journey Roberts takes his audience on reflects every chapter of his career. As he grows as an artist, the music continues to evolve, strengthening his already solid body of work.

Sat., Feb. 4 (8 pm)

w/ Hollerado

Winspear Centre, $36.50 to $72

Lee Butler

Lee@vueweekly.com