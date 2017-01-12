Rocky 2017?

2017 is getting off to a rocky start. Let’s begin with the good news: on January 3 Bishop Fred Henry—who has served in that position in the Diocese of Calgary for the past 19 years—posted an online letter of resignation, citing medical reasons.

Bishop Henry is a controversial figure. You might recall that last January, after Education Minister Dave Eggen released the best-practice guidelines to help support the province’s school boards in developing policies to support and protect students, regardless of gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation. Henry’s response was to pen a scathing letter in which he accused the provincial government of totalitarianism. The Edmonton Catholic School District subsequently sent a this letter to every parent with kids at an ECSD school.

This was not Henry’s only controversy. In 2003 he told then-Prime Minister Jean Chrétien (a Catholic) that he was risking eternal salvation by supporting gay marriage; he repeated similar sentiments the following year to Paul Martin (also Catholic, also the PM at the time), saying Martin was a bad Catholic for supporting gay marriage and abortion. More recently, he also forbade Catholic schools under his purview to offer HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccines to students.

No doubt, to a certain kind of Catholic, Bishop Henry was a fierce defender of the faith. Not all he did was bad—he spent much of his tenure fighting for the poor and noted in 2015 that there is “moral imperative” to fight climate change. But for many queers, Henry will be remembered mostly for his regressive social views. Let’s hope his replacement is a bit more progressive (and, charitably, that his health does not continue to decline).

On the not-so-good side, I imagine many Canadians are holding their breath, waiting to see what actually happens on January 20 as Donald Trump ascends to the White House. In the meantime, it seems like there is a social license for the truly out-there lawmakers to continue to push forward their agendas. To wit: Virginia legislator Robert Marshall has filed another disgusting “bathroom bill” designed to limit trans* people’s access to public washrooms. Like the North Carolina bill introduced last year, this bill is aimed at forbidding trans* people to use washrooms (other than those of their assigned-at-birth sex) in schools, government buildings, and highway rest stops. Unlike the North Carolina bill, this one adds an extra layer of hate: it would require school principals to notify all parents if a student comes out as trans*—whether they ask to use a different washroom, or ask to be addressed by a different name or pronoun. Naturally, this gross violation of privacy, decency, and basic human rights is justified as an attempt to prevent the multitudes of hungry cis-male rapists from accessing the sweet, sweet ladyflesh (sorry, “women and girls”) found in women’s washrooms.

Luckily—although I hesitate to use that word—the Governor has gone on record saying that he will oppose this bill because the civil rights thing is important, but mostly because bills like these kill jobs. (Sidebar: yes, I know just sticking to the civil rights argument isn’t enough, but it’s still heartbreaking and enraging that empathy is replaced by appeals to people’s wallets.)

So why even put this bill forward? The venerable Washington Post seems to have found an answer. Christopher West, a spokesperson for the House Speaker, was quoted as saying: “That’s just Bob being Bob.” I continue to be fascinated by the rigorous democratic process put forward by the nation that claims to have birthed democracy.