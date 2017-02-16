Rockies blessed by massive snow storms

Marmot enjoys the white stuff

The nearby Rocky Mountain resorts all enjoyed plentiful snowfall over the last two weeks. At Marmot Basin nearly 40 cm blanketed the slopes, eclipsing the 100 cm base for the first time this year. Predicted mild temperatures over the next few weeks should make for ideal snow conditions.

Hopefully the snow will last into March, when Marmot Basin hosts a women only freestyle progression camp. The classes target terrain park skills such as jumps, boxes, rails and some free-riding. Licensed coaches guide the day, and snacks are provided.

Moving into April, the Kokanee Freeride Party kicks off on April 8 at the mid-mountain Paradise Chalet. This is definitely a back door party you don’t want to miss.

Snowfall in the west

Castle Mountain also received more than its share of snowfall last week. Labelled as a one-in-seven-years storm, more than 105 cm fell in just a few days. Mountain operations staff were scrambling to groom the slopes, but that’s a good problem.

Just a little further west at Fernie Alpine Resort, the same storm ripped through, leaving more than 118 cm of snow behind.

Challenge the Mountain

Lake Louise hosts the K2 Big Mountain Challenge starting February 24. If you have game and want to show off a bit, this event’s for you. Up in the steeper bowls of Lake Louise, skiers and boarders are judged on line, control, fluidity, technique, and style. Participants compete to grab a piece of the $5000 prize pool. Included in the $80 entry fee is a ticket to the Hot Dogger after party at the Lodge of Ten Peaks.

