Review: Historic performance of Henry V foiled by acoustics

Brynn Linsey takes on the lead role of King Henry, a Canadian-first for a female actor, in the production of Henry V at Holy Trinity Anglican Church.

‘All things are ready, if our minds be so,’ but fighting the nature of our own ears isn’t always an achievable task.

The elegance of the space inside Holy Trinity Anglican Church certainly lends itself to champion the spirit of Shakespeare in a modern time, but the effects of that grand mission statement are lost when I can’t hear what the players are saying.

The Malachites, a London-based company intent on site-specific performances, coproduced this edgy adaptation of Henry V—a Canadian first featuring a female lead—with Edmonton’s Grindstone Theatre.

One of the moments with more audible clarity was a scene between King Charles VI’s daughter, Catherine (Danielle LaRose), and her lady-in-waiting (Caitlyn Goruk). During a famously comedic exchange between the pair about the English terms for human anatomy (conducted in very well-pronounced French,) the softer timbre of the language travelled through the space more clearly than some of the harsher English sections of the play.

It’s really a frustrating experience, and one I can’t recommend to everyone as a result. If you’ve studied Shakespeare and are familiar with Henry V’s material, then the modernizations within the script, or decisions like the one to split the role of the chorus across multiple performers, will be appreciated. If you’re looking for a casual introduction to one of Shakespeare’s works though, I advise you start somewhere else.

This is a shame because Brynn Linsey’s performance as King Henry is superb, both as a strong leader and as a bumbling love-struck man. Her delivery carries a focused intensity that clearly conveys the roiling emotions of a King who cares for the subjects he leads.

LaRose’s performance is another that stands out throughout the play. Her singing voice echoes off the church organ’s pipes to open the second act, and it rings especially clear in the space that was designed for it. But even the strongest voices on the stage can be lost at times.

Unless the actors are directly facing their audience, any spoken lines are muddied by reverberations off the high-ceilinged chamber. Trying to catch the tips and tails of the dialogue lost to the acoustic abyss of the church is often a chore, and the attempts at accents by some performers like John Gierson, playing King Charles VI of France, make the chore futile.

This is often complicated by the production choice to use in-house musicians—the sounds of recorders and an accordion, lilting away in the background—in addition to loud stomps and drum beats from the offstage cast. It effectively simulates battle charges or hustling retinues following behind their lords, but the transitional speeches delivered over top of these cacophonies are almost completely unintelligible.

During these moments I resorted to marveling at the layered, authentic costumes worn by the cast. Chainmail caps underneath padded ones, suffocating metal helmets shielding everything from the shoulders upwards, and big-buckled leather belts securing robes and swords—the always-shifting texture of their garb did a great job of placing each scene within the story. And Henry V’s plot is as palatable as it has ever been.

Once you know some basic historical facts about Henry V’s era, nicely summarized in the show’s program (so long as you have a toonie to pony up for it,) the plot progression of the play falls into place. A proud leader, good to his people, rises to miraculously beat the military odds and unite the land. Henry’s chance at love amidst all this comes as a happy bonus.

This ambitious joint effort between the English and Canadian companies is good, and the mastery of the script by their players in an attempt to present Shakespeare to an Edmonton audience is genuine. It’s just too bad I couldn’t appreciate every word because of the venue.