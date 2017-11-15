Remedy songs

Buffy Sainte-Marie has been writing activism songs beyond the headlines since the ‘60s

Buffy Sainte-Marie is a name that needs no introduction in Canada; it’s a name that stands for strength, resilience, culture and progress.

Her newest album Medicine Songs being toured across the country is a retrospective look at the activism songs from her five-decade-long career of pointing out the truth and the problems with society, no matter how unsavoury the backlash may be.

She says the process of progress often involves looking backward in order to look forward.

“I think it comes in cyclical waves, you know, we learn and then we forget, we learn and then we forget,” Sainte-Marie says. “It’s not as though we don’t make progress, we do. But I think it comes in waves.”

And she’s still running.

The album echoes a career of protest songs that harken back to when “The Universal Soldier” blew the lid off the ‘60s music scene. By arranging the songs in an order that delivers an undeniable narrative, the album is the ultimate voice for Sainte-Marie’s life-long fight for Indigenous human rights.

Headlines don’t always reflect the most important issues affecting our world, and can often get things wrong. With this wisdom, even in her 20s, Sainte-Marie set a course to tell the story of history, through the lens of her people.

“Usually I don’t go right on the nose about current events that are going on, because it’s just everywhere, no one needs to hear from me on that,” she says. “I’m very much like a kindergarten kid that way. I do life the way I want to and it’s worked out very well for me.”

Looking back, Sainte-Marie finds many of her songs touch on larger recurring issues that often underlie the more specific “headlines-of-the-day issues,” like water protests and missing women and girls.

With many friends in the civil rights movement like Stokely Carmichael, Harry Belafonte, Floyd Westerman, Stevie Wonder, Dick Gregory, and Mohammed Ali, Sainte-Marie chose to “cover the base that wasn’t being covered in Indian country.” While her civil rights friends were jumping around in main arenas, Sainte-Marie was forging a new road forward, one that many people knew nothing about.

She gives the example of talking about genocide in the ‘60s.

“When people thought I must be mistaken or that I must just be an Indian sticking up for her people, making things up, gilding the lily, exaggerating. But it really was true,” she says. “It’s just that I was in a position to know that it was true, but the journalists around me didn’t have access to knowing that it was true.”

One thing Sainte-Marie is very adamant about is never abandoning hope. She says there’s nothing a bit of food, a bath and a nap can’t cure.

“It doesn’t do me or anyone else any good to get burned out, or for any activist to get burned out.”

The first track on Medicine Songs, “You Got to Run (Spirit of the Wind)” recorded with Nunavut throat singer Tanya Tagaq, speaks to the cycle of progress. And Sainte-Marie finds a positive call-to-arms like “You Gotta Run” more productive than headlines and contrarian narrative.

“It’s encouraging people to run for office, to run for their health, to run in a marathon, I mean that word run can mean many things in that song. But it’s really about the true meaning of success or being a champion,” she says. “It’s about human beings being able to evolve and going farther today than they thought they could go yesterday.”

While Sainte-Marie says she’s seen tremendous progress with Indigenous issues, especially recently with truth and reconciliation, she also sees repeated instances of larger issues that humanity seems to continually come back to.

Last week, Edmonton hosted the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Hearing from 58 witnesses over the course of the week, the inquiry is tasked with creating a report of recommendations for the government by December 2018 that encompasses testimony heard from all the provinces and territories.

Sainte-Marie lokos at this progress in a larger frame, as she does most things; “the good news about the bad news is that more people know about it, and that’s where you start.”