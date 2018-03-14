Reconciling Relations

Children of God portrays a culture’s profound strength above all the dirt and muck

The stains on the church. The pain of the parents and communities. The resilience of the children. The sorrow of a nation.

For artistic director Daryl Cloran’s first full season of programming at the Citadel, Corey Payette’s Children of God was always at the heart. The musical theatre piece discussing the too-long-ignored wounds of Canadian residential schools and clarifying what reconciliation actually is deserves to be brought to audiences across the country for Canadians to explore each of our roles in the sometimes cloudy process.

Set in two time periods 20 years apart, Children of God follows an Ojib-Cree family, whose two children are forced to attend an Indian residential school. The story doesn’t stop there though; Father Christopher (David Keeley) and Sister Bernadette (Sarah Carlé) tell the side of those that enforced the horrible abuses on the students for their country and their faith, which included not only the Catholic Church, but multiple others as well.

Though it may seem like a period piece, Children of God in fact portrays the world we live in today as well. The institutionalization of Indigenous people is still happening.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) offers 94 calls to action following the cultural genocide inflicted upon Indigenous, Métis, and Inuit people of Canada by way of the residential school system whose mandate was to “take the Indian out of the child.” One of the large areas the report (2015) pointed to was the growing crisis for Indigenous youth.

Indigenous children make up a disproportionate number of kids in the foster care system. According to the most up to date study by Statistics Canada (2011), while Indigenous children under 14 make up seven percent of Canadian children they accounted for 48 percent of those in the foster system.

To put this musical on as large a stage as the Citadel’s, casting Indigenous actors in Indigenous roles, and conducting talk-backs aimed at bringing words to action is a step in the right direction. The hope is Children of God does not become a one-off moment of lipserviced reconciliation, but instead a part of programming both for the Citadel as well as smaller theatre companies in the city.

Payette’s masterpiece was able to portray not only the painful realities of residential school survivors and those that were lost, but something larger. Despite horrifying circumstances and never-ending forms of every abuse, the strength and resilience of the children is what stands through the heartbreaking moments of Children of God.

With a four-piece accompaniment including acoustic guitar, piano, violin, and double bass, the chilling music soars above the words spoken and adds an extra element of emotion to each number.

Actress Cheyenne Scott, who plays Julia, stands out for her voice and her ability to portray strength in the most terrifying of situations. Her brother, Tommy (Dillan Chiblow) also stands out for his voice, coarse with emotion; Chilblow’s portrayal of the young and sensitive Tommy as well as his older self, struggling to maintain alcoholism shows a chilling reality for some families today, torn by generation grief of residential schooling.

But the acting and singing transcends typical theatre criticism; the cumbersome portrayals of the children, the mother, the nun, and the priest tell a story that too long went untold. A story that by opening it up, wounds can begin to be healed, both for those with direct connections to the schools, and those who must learn to better understand those they pass on the street or in the store.

The TRC calls reconciliation “a process of healing relationships that requires public truth sharing, apology, and commemoration that acknowledge and redress past harms.” In order to do so we “must create a more equitable and inclusive society by closing the gaps in social, health, and economic outcomes that exist between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Canadians.”

By accepting our Canadian citizenship and our above average indexes of life, we are all treaty people, no matter what side of the treaty that may be.

