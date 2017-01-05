Raising the bar on debate in 2017 Ignore the trolls, and seek out healthy discussions in the New Year

Often at this time of year, columns like this in publications around the province are full of predictions for the year ahead. These pieces tend to revolve around either what our political leaders will do over the course of the next 12 months in terms of governance or public policy, or on what results their partisan and political machinations will have over the course of the year.

A number of these have already been published, considering questions such as what will the provincial budget look like, what impact the carbon tax will have on the government’s popularity, and what will become of the province’s two conservative opposition parties.

I would like to take a bit of a different approach with this column, however. Instead of focusing on what the province’s elected politicians will be doing in 2017, I would like to focus on the rest of Albertans. In particular, I would humbly like to offer up a collective New Year’s resolution for all us in the province who care about democracy, our collective well-being, and the public interest.

In 2016, we saw what passes for public discourse in Alberta reach shocking new lows. Politicians of all stripes—especially female politicians—were subjected to shockingly aggressive behaviour both in social and mainstream media. This behaviour rarely took the form of disagreement over policies and ideas, but rather focused on the recipient’s gender, age, education level, physical appearance, sexual orientation, or a multitude other things.

It became almost impossible in 2016 to spend any time on social media and not witness name calling and personal attacks, the likes of which would put the most aggressive of grade-school bullies to shame. Actual attempts to engage in policy discussions, ask questions, or state an idea were repeatedly drowned out by accusations of being anti-Albertan, or a Toronto dilettante, or a social justice warrior, or a right wing nut, while the policy, question, or idea at hand went entirely unaddressed.

In speaking to a group of Edmonton high school students recently about the importance of engaging actively in public discourse and policy discussions, their response was unequivocal and unanimous: they explained that they fully understood and supported the notion of public dialogue, and were keen to engage, but that they were finding it increasingly difficult to do so without being called fascist or communist or a snowflake or a climate denier or any other number of names that made their ongoing engagement impossible. Rather than taking the bait and responding in kind, more often than not these students were choosing instead to simply stop trying to engage on these topics and opting out of public discussions entirely.

We have actually succeeded in creating an environment so toxic and aggressive that, rather than encourage citizenship and engagement, it is having the opposite effect—it is actively discouraging our youngest and keenest citizens from wanting to have any part it. It is impossible to imagine how this could have anything other than an extremely damaging effect on our democracy and the public interest in the long term.

For all of these reasons, I would humbly suggest that all of us resolve to do better in 2017; that we actively work to elevate the level of public debate in this province. That we strive for debate that is worthy of an informed and aware citizenry that is genuinely concerned about creating a better place. That we resist the temptation to take the bait laid out by trolls and keep the focus of our public interventions on ideas and facts rather than name-calling and personal attacks. That we be open to having our ideas and beliefs challenged publicly and choose to explain why we hold those ideas and beliefs rather than shout down anyone who questions us. That we begin every policy conversation and discussion by assuming the other person also has the province’s best interests at heart, even though we may disagree with how they propose getting there.

Ultimately, we must realize that we make no collective progress if the only way we engage with each other is by digging in our heels and yelling. Democracy, progress, and good governance depend on informed and respectful dialogue. That dialogue depends on being able to understand what other people believe and why they have those beliefs. If we’re not prepared to make that our starting point, then we simply shouldn’t be engaging. But if we’re not engaging, our entire province suffers. Let’s resolve to do better in 2017 and commit to genuinely working with each other for a better Alberta. V

Ricardo Acuña is the executive director of the Parkland Institute, a non-partisan, public policy research institute housed at the University of Alberta. The views and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Institute.